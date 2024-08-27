AGATHA ALL ALONG: Runtimes For First Four Episodes Of WANDAVISION Follow-Up Revealed

Agatha All Along is very nearly here and we now have the runtimes for the first four episodes of the WandaVision follow-up starring Kathryn Hahn as the returning Agatha Harkness. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 27, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along is fast approaching and the runtimes for the first four episodes of the WandaVision follow-up have been revealed today. 

All roughly around the 40-minute mark, they're what we've come to expect from MCU TV shows on Disney+ and about right for a 9-episode series. The first two instalments will drop together on September 18 with the following seven being released weekly. 

That means the finale should drop on November 6; the next major original Disney+ series after that will be Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on December 3.

"We can say that the coven is strong," lead star Kathryn Hahn said earlier this summer. "We can say that it is hilarious, and deep. And I was moved to work with all these people every day. It was a gratuitous dream that it happened to be this group to go through that together."

Hahn also credited showrunner and director Jac Schaeffer for ensuring there was "minimal CGI." She added, "There is very little that is not practical magic, which is our magic. That was very thrilling. [The] sets were incredible and it was like a practical. it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience."

Agatha All Along only underwent a day's worth of reshoots, suggesting Marvel Studios is very happy with how the supernatural series has turned out. As always, stay tuned for additional updates - and our review - very soon. 

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

Inktown03
Inktown03 - 8/27/2024, 5:31 AM
I just can’t see this being any good
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/27/2024, 5:56 AM
@Inktown03 - Why? From what we have seen seems like it has a very good chance of being top quality halloween related content with a Marvel twist. If that isn't to your taste fair enough but that doesn't equate to not being good, only that it is not your kind of thing which is fair.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 8/27/2024, 5:58 AM
@Inktown03 - Of course its not good. She's been pulling every evil string.
cubrn
cubrn - 8/27/2024, 5:51 AM
I have a feeling this will be a very fun Halloween season watch
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/27/2024, 6:10 AM
Everyone behind these shows gonna be in shambles in a couple months
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/27/2024, 6:55 AM
@Matchesz - User Comment Image
ElvenKingSlayer
ElvenKingSlayer - 8/27/2024, 6:58 AM
Ah, the sweet old times on Comicbookmovie when people used to bitch about each new Marvel Studios movie being under two and a half hours. That was the biggest problems with the movies back then, they didn't get the needed the screen time to do the story justice, according to all the experts here.

