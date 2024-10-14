AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Confirms He's Playing [SPOILER]; Teases What's Next On The Witches' Road

In last Wednesday's episode of Agatha All Along - read our recap here - we learned that Joe Locke's Teen is Billy, the son of Vision and the Scarlet Witch.

When we last saw him as a little boy, he faded into nothingness when the Hex came down. However, there are plenty of ideas from Marvel Comics that Marvel Studios can use to explain Wiccan's shocking resurrection.

The closing moments of "Darkest Hour / Wake They Power" saw Wiccan use the powers he'd kept a secret to fling Agatha Harkness, Lilia Calderu, and Jennifer Hale into quicksand-like mud. Meanwhile, a Scarlet Witch-inspired crown appeared on his forehead to the tune of Billie Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown."

"The show starts getting real," Locke tells Entertainment Weekly. "The show starts with Billy being very much the familiar, the secondary to all the witches. Now we know he is also a witch, and that changes things. Also, we now know that he has the ability to cause harm to them. Therefore, he is now the most powerful person on the Road."§

"What does that change in the dynamic of the group and how does that change the future of those relationships?"

According to the site, episode 6 will pull back the curtain on Billy's motivations and why he's really travelling down the Witches' Road. Teasing that, the actor said, "[It's] the best episode of the show purely because of Jac Schaeffer's incredible form and storytelling."

"We talked a lot about playing with the gray area," Locke says of playing Wanda Maximoff's son. "At the end of episode 5, we don't know what happens to those witches, but he's not doing a good thing. We played a lot with, does that make him a bad person? Is he a good person? Which then draws parallels to the motherly figures in his life."

"Wanda does evil things but isn't necessarily evil. Agatha, questionably, is evil, but there's more to that, as well. We know that he's been lying to her, and we play a lot with those dynamics of how duplicitous he is. The facade of the fanboy teen, is that completely fake or is that actually still a real part of him? This is the stuff that I found so interesting in playing him."

While Locke has yet to meet Elizabeth Olsen, he did work closely with her movement coach, Jennifer White, to mirror the Scarlet Witch's spellcasting.

As for where he hopes to take Billy next, the Heartstopper star added, "In my ideal world, Billy would become the next head of the Avengers and be in every Marvel thing ever, but there are higher things at play. I had the most amazing experience filming on Agatha and being a part of the Marvel family and would love to do that until the day I die. But who knows? I don't. I'm sure someone does."

You can check out a new look at Wiccan in Agatha All Along in the X post below.