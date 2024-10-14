AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Confirms He's Playing [SPOILER]; Teases What's Next On The Witches' Road

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke has confirmed he's the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wiccan, teasing what's to come for the character in the weeks ahead and how the Scarlet Witch inspired his performance.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Entertainment Weekly

In last Wednesday's episode of Agatha All Along - read our recap here - we learned that Joe Locke's Teen is Billy, the son of Vision and the Scarlet Witch. 

When we last saw him as a little boy, he faded into nothingness when the Hex came down. However, there are plenty of ideas from Marvel Comics that Marvel Studios can use to explain Wiccan's shocking resurrection. 

The closing moments of "Darkest Hour / Wake They Power" saw Wiccan use the powers he'd kept a secret to fling Agatha Harkness, Lilia Calderu, and Jennifer Hale into quicksand-like mud. Meanwhile, a Scarlet Witch-inspired crown appeared on his forehead to the tune of Billie Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown."

"The show starts getting real," Locke tells Entertainment Weekly. "The show starts with Billy being very much the familiar, the secondary to all the witches. Now we know he is also a witch, and that changes things. Also, we now know that he has the ability to cause harm to them. Therefore, he is now the most powerful person on the Road."§

"What does that change in the dynamic of the group and how does that change the future of those relationships?" 

According to the site, episode 6 will pull back the curtain on Billy's motivations and why he's really travelling down the Witches' Road. Teasing that, the actor said, "[It's] the best episode of the show purely because of Jac Schaeffer's incredible form and storytelling."

"We talked a lot about playing with the gray area," Locke says of playing Wanda Maximoff's son. "At the end of episode 5, we don't know what happens to those witches, but he's not doing a good thing. We played a lot with, does that make him a bad person? Is he a good person? Which then draws parallels to the motherly figures in his life."

"Wanda does evil things but isn't necessarily evil. Agatha, questionably, is evil, but there's more to that, as well. We know that he's been lying to her, and we play a lot with those dynamics of how duplicitous he is. The facade of the fanboy teen, is that completely fake or is that actually still a real part of him? This is the stuff that I found so interesting in playing him."

While Locke has yet to meet Elizabeth Olsen, he did work closely with her movement coach, Jennifer White, to mirror the Scarlet Witch's spellcasting.

As for where he hopes to take Billy next, the Heartstopper star added, "In my ideal world, Billy would become the next head of the Avengers and be in every Marvel thing ever, but there are higher things at play. I had the most amazing experience filming on Agatha and being a part of the Marvel family and would love to do that until the day I die. But who knows? I don't. I'm sure someone does."

You can check out a new look at Wiccan in Agatha All Along in the X post below.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Midseason Trailer And Poster Reveal Teen's Origin Story And Hypes Up Remaining Episodes
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 10/14/2024, 10:07 AM
This show is top quality. Up there with WandaVision. It's the palette cleanser we desperately needed after so much nonsense
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 10/14/2024, 10:20 AM
@Crtdacct2say - when they first announced an Agatha show I had little to no interest, but the cast and the way Jac Shaeffer is making it have been great.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 10:23 AM
@DanFlashesShirt, DanFlashesShirt -

Music and set design are also top notch.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 10/14/2024, 10:27 AM
@DanFlashesShirt - same. It really is a sleeper hit.
CoHost
CoHost - 10/14/2024, 11:01 AM
@Crtdacct2say - "nonsense"? She Hulk was good.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 10:20 AM
Very much on-topic:


The fact that they repeat her "harbingers of Doom" toast cannot be coincidental.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 10:23 AM
@DrReedRichards - looks so good!!.

Also going by that , I think they are going with the soul storyline

Perhaps Billy Kaplan dies in that car accident and Billy Maximoff takes over his body?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 10:20 AM
Interesting , I like his comments and it has made me even more intrigued to see how this version of Billy is and whether the character we have even seen so far is truly how he is or not…

I think there’s an element of him in there in what we have seen so far but he’s been playing up the fanboyness and him desiring power as his reason to go on the road as a way to trick Agatha so he could perhaps find out what happened to his mother and perhaps even resurrect her.

Interested to see how he exists in this universe (he did say a lot happened to him when he was 13 and he’s 16 now , also WV happened 3 years ago in this continuity) so can’t wait!!.

Joe Locke has done good so far , especially since this is only his second on screen role and he’s still fresh into his career.

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 10:25 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I'm really curious to see who they cast as his brother Tommy. The kids had great chemistry as diametrically opposite twins in WandaVision, so they need to cast someone who plays off of Joe Locke's mannerisms in the same way.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 10:38 AM
@DrReedRichards - agreed

The rumor was that they were looking at Jovan Walton for a “Teen” role in Vision

User Comment Image

He’s an actor that’s been in Euphoria ,Umbrella Academy etc.

He’s also a boxer aswell so I could see if he’s cast that they go for a more tougher Street wise character to bounce off Joe Locke’s Billy who atleast seems to have a good home life.

View Recorder