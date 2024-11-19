AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Miles Gutierrez-Riley Talks Response To Eddie And Hulkling Fan Theories (Exclusive)

Talking to us about his role as Joshua in Smile 2, Miles Gutierrez-Riley reflects on joining the MCU with Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, sharing what he thinks about those Hulkling fan theories...

By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

In Smile 2, Miles Gutierrez-Riley plays Joshua, some much-needed comic relief in a movie that takes audiences to a lot of very dark places. 

We'll bring you our full interview about his role in the sequel soon; however, many of you will no doubt also recognise the actor for playing Eddie, the love interest of Joe Locke's Teen/William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along

The series took the time to explore their romance in a meaningful way. We've also heard that original plans called for "Eddie" to be Teddy, a.k.a. Teddy Altman, the Kree/Skrull Young Avenger dubbed Hulkling. 

It wouldn't be that hard for a retcon and, when we spoke to Miles, we asked for his thoughts on the fan response and theories. 

"Yeah, thank you, I appreciate that. I was really touched to see the positive response to Eddie and Billy," the actor says in the video below. "Everyone behind the scenes at Agatha really cared about authentic representation and capturing this relationship in a way that honoured the source material and really got to the heart of Billy’s soul."

"It’s really nice to be a part of the MCU and I’ve stressed it so much in interviews but working with Joe was my honour," Miles continued. "It was really cool. He’s so smart and carried that show in such a beautiful way."

As for that Hulkling chatter, Miles said, "On the speculation, all I can say is I was touched with how people responded to Eddie and Billy and I know that there are a lot of plans for how we’re going to continue exploring Billy’s background and life and journey and we’ll have to see."

We also asked what it was like sharing the screen with Evan Peters for Billy and Eddie's hilarious meeting with Ralph Bohner. "Yes, what a legend. Oh my goodness," he enthused. "I grew up thinking he was the most talented guy on the Earth so that was really sick and really cool."

Only time will tell whether we see more of Eddie. Marvel Studios might choose to move on from this romance so they can introduce Teddy, though that arguably would do this romance a disservice given how close the two teenagers grew across the course of Agatha All Along

Smile 2 arrives on Digital on November 19 and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on January 21, 2025.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Talks Tommy Maximoff's Return And The Difficulty Of Shooting His Resurrection
AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Seemingly Reveals The Identity Of Nicky's Father - SPOILERS
AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Seemingly Reveals The Identity Of Nicky's "Father" - SPOILERS

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/19/2024, 1:21 PM

We've put everything into this because GAY!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 11/19/2024, 1:34 PM
@DocSpock - and people complain about it because INSECURITIES!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 1:28 PM
Even though he was only in it for an episode , Eddie seemed likable and Miles did well while having this easy chemistry with Joe’s Billy imo.

Idk if we’ll see him again since no doubt they’ll want to do Billy & Teddy’s relationship but would be cool if we did.

User Comment Image

