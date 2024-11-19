AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Miles Gutierrez-Riley Talks Response To Eddie And Hulkling Fan Theories (Exclusive)

In Smile 2, Miles Gutierrez-Riley plays Joshua, some much-needed comic relief in a movie that takes audiences to a lot of very dark places.

We'll bring you our full interview about his role in the sequel soon; however, many of you will no doubt also recognise the actor for playing Eddie, the love interest of Joe Locke's Teen/William Kaplan/Billy Maximoff in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

The series took the time to explore their romance in a meaningful way. We've also heard that original plans called for "Eddie" to be Teddy, a.k.a. Teddy Altman, the Kree/Skrull Young Avenger dubbed Hulkling.

It wouldn't be that hard for a retcon and, when we spoke to Miles, we asked for his thoughts on the fan response and theories.

"Yeah, thank you, I appreciate that. I was really touched to see the positive response to Eddie and Billy," the actor says in the video below. "Everyone behind the scenes at Agatha really cared about authentic representation and capturing this relationship in a way that honoured the source material and really got to the heart of Billy’s soul."

"It’s really nice to be a part of the MCU and I’ve stressed it so much in interviews but working with Joe was my honour," Miles continued. "It was really cool. He’s so smart and carried that show in such a beautiful way."

As for that Hulkling chatter, Miles said, "On the speculation, all I can say is I was touched with how people responded to Eddie and Billy and I know that there are a lot of plans for how we’re going to continue exploring Billy’s background and life and journey and we’ll have to see."

We also asked what it was like sharing the screen with Evan Peters for Billy and Eddie's hilarious meeting with Ralph Bohner. "Yes, what a legend. Oh my goodness," he enthused. "I grew up thinking he was the most talented guy on the Earth so that was really sick and really cool."

Only time will tell whether we see more of Eddie. Marvel Studios might choose to move on from this romance so they can introduce Teddy, though that arguably would do this romance a disservice given how close the two teenagers grew across the course of Agatha All Along.

