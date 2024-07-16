AGATHA ALL ALONG Still Highlights The Spin-Off's Witches As Jac Schaeffer Says, "Get Ready For Some Songs"

We haven't seen Agatha Harkness since the Scarlet Witch left her trapped in Westview; however, the character will make her long-awaited MCU return in Disney+'s Agatha All Along this September.

Thanks to Total Film, we have a new look at the show in a still that puts Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Patti Lupone, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, and Debra Jo Rupp front and centre.

There's something weird going on with Rupp's WandaVision character and we're still wondering what she's doing here because that series did nothing to suggest she might have magical powers.

"It was a pleasure to work with Aubrey [Plaza] because she's so funny and such a live wire, and she's so unpredictable in the best way," Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer tells the publication. "All of that is thrilling and funny, but also she's so interested in going as deep as she possibly can in any scenario, even if it's comedic."

While the show looks set to embrace horror, the WandaVision Head Writer was quick to add that fans should also, "Get ready for some songs."

Check out this new look at Agatha All Along in the X post below.

🚨 Exclusive image 🚨



Witch, please! Here's a spellbinding new look at the upcoming WandaVision spin-off show #AgathaAllAlong from the latest issue of Total Film, out on Thursday! Read more >> https://t.co/5SQ7OaGVi6



📷: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios/Disney pic.twitter.com/tSnUiCWyil — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 15, 2024

Agatha All Along focuses on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios' series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.