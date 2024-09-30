HEARTSTOPPER Star Kit Connor Explains Why He Isn't Interested In Playing The MCU's Hulkling

Heartstopper star Joe Locke recently made his MCU debut as Teen in Agatha All Along, though it's pretty obvious that's just a cover for the fact he's really playing Wiccan.

There may still be a twist (perhaps this Wiccan is somehow tied to Nicholas Scratch?) but by the time this WandaVision follow-up ends, we expect Marvel Studios to have a mighty new - young - Avenger.

However, the Heartstopper fans among you may be disappointed to learn that Locke's longtime co-star and on-screen romantic interest Kit Connor isn't on board with fan casts suggesting he play Wiccan's boyfriend, the Kree/Skrull hybrid known as Hulkling.

"I don't think I would be a good choice for Hulkling, to be honest," the actor told Omelete in an interview translated from Portugese. "I think people would get tired of seeing me and Joe together eventually, if we kept doing this over the next few years."

It would be somewhat predictable casting to pair these two up in the MCU and, for all we know, Miles Gutierrez-Riley is the MCU's Teddy Altman. It's also possible Marvel Studios will swap that character for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Skaar.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Connor talked about seeing Locke join such a huge franchise. "Joe is brilliant, and I think Agatha is the perfect excuse for people to see him without my ugly face," he joked. "You know, seeing him do his job, without being distracted by me saying 'Hi'. I think people will enjoy seeing Joe in all his glory, just like I want to do, without interfering."

The actor added, "I found out [Locke had been cast] when I was still recording the second season [of Heartstopper]. There's a joke about that in the second season too, and I think we ended up shooting it a day or two after I got the part. I'm really bad at keeping secrets, so everyone knew. It was really cool."

Connor is a talent so he'll no doubt find a major franchise role in the not-too-distant future (this past weekend, many of you will have likely heard him in DreamWorks Animation's critically acclaimed The Wild Robot). Whether that will be a superhero remains to be seen.

As for Agatha All Along, the series has reportedly been a hit in terms of viewership according to Disney and is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 83%.

The first three episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.