HEARTSTOPPER Star Kit Connor Explains Why He Isn't Interested In Playing The MCU's Hulkling

HEARTSTOPPER Star Kit Connor Explains Why He Isn't Interested In Playing The MCU's Hulkling

Joe Locke's Heartstopper co-star Kit Connor has shared his thoughts on seeing the actor play Agatha All Along's Teen and explains why it wouldn't be the best idea for him to join the MCU as Hulkling...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Source: Omelete

Heartstopper star Joe Locke recently made his MCU debut as Teen in Agatha All Along, though it's pretty obvious that's just a cover for the fact he's really playing Wiccan.

There may still be a twist (perhaps this Wiccan is somehow tied to Nicholas Scratch?) but by the time this WandaVision follow-up ends, we expect Marvel Studios to have a mighty new - young - Avenger. 

However, the Heartstopper fans among you may be disappointed to learn that Locke's longtime co-star and on-screen romantic interest Kit Connor isn't on board with fan casts suggesting he play Wiccan's boyfriend, the Kree/Skrull hybrid known as Hulkling. 

"I don't think I would be a good choice for Hulkling, to be honest," the actor told Omelete in an interview translated from Portugese. "I think people would get tired of seeing me and Joe together eventually, if we kept doing this over the next few years." 

It would be somewhat predictable casting to pair these two up in the MCU and, for all we know, Miles Gutierrez-Riley is the MCU's Teddy Altman. It's also possible Marvel Studios will swap that character for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Skaar. 

Elsewhere in the conversation, Connor talked about seeing Locke join such a huge franchise. "Joe is brilliant, and I think Agatha is the perfect excuse for people to see him without my ugly face," he joked. "You know, seeing him do his job, without being distracted by me saying 'Hi'. I think people will enjoy seeing Joe in all his glory, just like I want to do, without interfering."

The actor added, "I found out [Locke had been cast] when I was still recording the second season [of Heartstopper]. There's a joke about that in the second season too, and I think we ended up shooting it a day or two after I got the part. I'm really bad at keeping secrets, so everyone knew. It was really cool."

Connor is a talent so he'll no doubt find a major franchise role in the not-too-distant future (this past weekend, many of you will have likely heard him in DreamWorks Animation's critically acclaimed The Wild Robot). Whether that will be a superhero remains to be seen. 

As for Agatha All Along, the series has reportedly been a hit in terms of viewership according to Disney and is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 83%.

The first three episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. 

AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Drops Some Major SPOILERS About The Show's Lead Characters
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Drops Some Major SPOILERS About The Show's Lead Characters
AGATHA ALL ALONG Is Marvel's Least Expensive Disney+ Show; New Promo Spotlights Harkness' Feud With [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Is Marvel's Least Expensive Disney+ Show; New Promo Spotlights Harkness' Feud With [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 9/30/2024, 5:33 AM
Stupid kid take the money and shut up shit I’ll kiss that guy for you marvel put me in the movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 5:50 AM
I personally do think he would do well as Hulkling but yeah , it does seem like obvious casting for him to be paired opposite Joe Locke again just because they have played romantic interests before.

The guy is talented from what I’ve seen so it would still be nice to have him in the MCU , maybe perhaps as Iceman?.

User Comment Image

Also I don’t think him saying that he thinks he wouldn’t be a good choice for the role is him saying he isn’t interested by the way…

If he does get offered it then I’m sure he’ll consider it at the least.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/30/2024, 6:03 AM
"I think people would get tired of seeing me and Joe together eventually, if we kept doing this over the next few years."

Smart lad, good head on his shoulders.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/30/2024, 6:37 AM

Never heard of this squirrel until Agatha articles.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder