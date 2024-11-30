8 Marvel Comics Characters We Need To See In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Seasons 1 And 2

Daredevil: Born Again will finally premiere on Disney+ next March, and we already know that characters like Bullseye and The Punisher will be making an appearance. Kicking off with a 9-episode first season, production on season 2 begins early next year (that too will run for 9 episodes, giving us a total of 18 instalments). That means Marvel Television has plenty of space to add some fan-favourite characters to the mix. There are bound to be some surprises, whether they originated on Netflix or even 'ol Hornhead's comic book adventures. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of heroes, villains, and supporting players we'd like to see make their presence felt in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 and beyond. Find out who we'd like to see added to the cast of Daredevil: Born Again by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

8. White Tiger Angela Del Toro was an FBI agent assigned to investigate Matt Murdock after his identity was revealed in the press. She'd later become obsessed with finding out what made the blind lawyer choose to become a hero, and inheriting her uncle's White Tiger Amulet meant she'd soon find out first-hand. Suiting up as the new White Tiger, it was actually during one of her first adventures with her newfound abilities that Angela grew to understand why Daredevil does what he does. Before Angela's uncle died, Matt defended him in the courtroom, and Charlie Cox has previously said this is one of his favourite Daredevil stories. Remember, the original White Tiger will appear in Daredevil: Born Again, so the mantle being passed to Angela in a second season makes a ton of sense.



7. Lady Bullseye A member of The Hand, Lady Bullseye has clashed with both Daredevil and the original Bullseye. However, what made Maki Matsumoto particularly interesting is the fact her alter ego also works as a lawyer, meaning she frequently battles Matt Murdock in the courtroom. There's room to have a lot of fun with a character like this, particularly if it means revisiting The Hand in a way that makes up for what a disappointment the villainous group of ninjas was in Daredevil and The Defenders on Netflix. It's also worth pointing out that the comic book version of this character wanted to take control of The Hand, only for Matt to eventually usurp her. If we get to a point where the only way for Daredevil to take down The Kingpin is to take charge of that group, we'd be intrigued to see where Marvel could take this dynamic.



6. Mr. Fear Mayor Wilson Fisk, Muse, and Bullseye will all target Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, and more bad guys who have targeted Hell's Kitchen over the years will no doubt be introduced in season 2. When it comes to Mr. Fear, there have been a few different versions of the character, though they all utilise a fear gas to take down Daredevil. While he is a little similar to Scarecrow, there are ways this villain could be reinvented for the MCU, and we'd put the twisted Lawrence Cranston behind the mask. He was in law school with Matt Murdock and hated him ever since his fellow lawyer in the making defeated him in a mock trial in college. It's hard to say exactly how Mr. Fear would factor into this series, but he'd pose one heck of a challenge for 'ol Hornhead.



5. Typhoid Mary We've already met a version of Typhoid Mary in Iron Fist, though Alice Eve's take on the character had little to nothing in common with her comic book counterpart. On the page, young telepath Mary had a very traumatic upbringing and ended up working as a prostitute in Hell's Kitchen. She first came into contact with Daredevil when he inadvertently knocked her out of a window when she attacked him in a bid to protect their pimp. It was then that her split personality – Typhoid – took over, and vowed never to be hurt by a man again. Matt was at one point involved in a relationship with Mary while battling Typhoid as Daredevil, but that's not how we'd like to see things play out in the MCU. More recently, she's been romantically involved with The Kingpin, going so far as to become his wife. Now that could be interesting.



4. Stilt-Man Pretty much everyone involved with Daredevil once said that they would like to introduce Stilt-Man in the Netflix series, and while his legs could be seen in Melvin Potter’s workshop, that was as far as that promise ever went. How do you convincingly portray a man who walks around on legs which make him nearly as tall as a skyscraper? It's a tough sell, but Marvel Studios could quite easily pull that off on Disney+ based on what we've seen from them so far. Charlie Cox has said there's room in Daredevil: Born Again to explore all manner of stories, and making Stilt-Man a minor antagonist has potential. That would be better than making him a large presence in the show, anyway, and there's no reason one of these episodes can't kick off with a fight between the Man Without Fear and one of his sillier antagonists!



3. Black Widow In the comic books, Matt first met Natasha Romanoff in court when she was framed for murder. They soon fell for each other, even moving to San Francisco to fight crime together for a time. They'd maintain an on-again/off-again romance for several years, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova could quite easily fill this role in the MCU. Even if you remove the romance element, it would be a blast watching these characters interact on screen and a terrific way to pay homage to Daredevil and Black Widow's shared comic book history. Yelena has also shown that she's a good fit for street-level stories in Hawkeye and an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 would be a fun way to continue her story after Thunderbolts* and the next Avengers movies.



2. Elektra Simply put, the original Marvel Television majorly f***ed up Elektra. There were elements of her story that worked, though making her a bad influence on Matt Murdock just took the assassin's story down some boring and predictable routes. Her death came far too soon, though The Defenders at least hinted that Elektra managed to survive and break free of The Hand's programming. That gives Marvel Studios a fresh slate in some ways as the character can return to Daredevil's life, with little to no need to do any more than hint at their shared history. We'd like to see Elektra show up as a love interest and ally to Matt during his war with The Kingpin. She's a character deserving of her own series or movie, so Marvel Studios would be wise to use this as a shot at redemption for the anti-hero. We'd also be happy to see Elodie Yung back.

