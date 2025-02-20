Charlie Cox Addresses AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY "Leak"; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Clip Sees Matt Meet Mayor Fisk

Last December, the owners of the gym DFRNT Health and Fitness in Western Australia posted a photo of Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox and mentioned that the actor "[was] currently training for his role in the upcoming Avengers movie."

Many took that as confirmation the Man Without Fear will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, though some wondered if it was a mistake (especially with Daredevil: Born Agan season 2 gearing up to begin shooting).

Online scoopers jumped on the post and claimed Cox has a small but noteworthy role as Daredevil in the movie. However, he's now set the record straight in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I was there for Christmas with my family," he explained. "And on the last day, they asked if they could take a picture with me, which we did. I had said to them, 'I'm getting ready to play Daredevil,' 'cause I am! I'm getting ready to play Daredevil in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again."

"Sometimes people who aren't really in the [entertainment] world, they don't understand the terminology or whatever," Cox continued, "but for some reason they posted that and they put 'getting ready for his role in the Avengers,' which is not true."

Remembering that the post "went mental for a minute," the actor says he felt "terrible." He added, "I had to call my bosses and say, 'I didn't say that,' obviously. Why would I say that? Why would I make something like that up? But I don't think they made it up. I think they just got confused about what it is. I don't know."

As for what the future does hold in store for him as Matt Murdock in the MCU, Cox said, "Other than season 2 of Daredevil, I have no knowledge of any other commitments at all." Do we believe him?

Time will tell, but a new clip from Daredevil: Born Again debuted during Good Morning America today and it shows Matt meeting up with Mayor Wilson Fisk for the first time in several years...

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.