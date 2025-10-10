DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - First Official Look At Season 2 Reveals Matt Murdock's New Costume

Marvel Television has unveiled the first official promo image for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and it gives us a glimpse of The Man Without Fear's new costume...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Marvel Television (via EW) has unveiled the first official promo image for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and it spotlights the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) in his new costume.

Though the red lighting makes it difficult to make out in this still (the DD chest logo is just about visible), we already know from multiple set photos that this will be a black suit, inspired by the outfit the character wore in the Shadowlands comic book run.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum didn't discuss the costume during a new interview with EW, but he did confirm the identity of Matthew Lillard's character.

"He plays a character named Mr. Charles. The story is about power. When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage. Matthew Lillard's character represents that. So he's a bit of a new antagonist on the field, but he's as influential in many ways as Fisk is. That power negotiation at a very high level of politics and international diplomacy is also fun to watch. He is dealing with Mr. Charles up here and Daredevil down here for different reasons. So he's getting squeezed a little bit."

Check out the new image at the link below.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but we know that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will be joining the fray in season 2.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but we'd say Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is a strong possibility.

Winderbaum wasn't about to confirm or deny, however.

"The less I say the better. Dario [Scardapane, showrunner] is trying to tell a story to great effect that is, like Stan Lee said, a reflection of the world outside your window. The politics of New York are a big part of that story. It's clearly about a guy who runs around in a devil suit, but what is amazing about Dario's work is the intricacy of the interplay of all these characters and how he really treats New York and the world of City Hall and the groundswell of the growing resistance against Fisk. It feels at times like a fantasy epic or Game of Thrones or something. There's a palace intrigue-type storytelling that is really fun to read. I'm starting to watch the cuts. It's amazing. So I don't know if it's exactly about who's gonna show up. It's a little deeper than that. There are rewards to be had for fans, but it's really about the stakes of this world that this Kingpin is building in New York City."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/10/2025, 1:08 PM
That costume looks amazing. It's about time
Vigor
Vigor - 10/10/2025, 1:14 PM
Wow they really did it
Will he wear this in Spiderman brand new day? 😏
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/10/2025, 1:39 PM
@Vigor - nope
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 10/10/2025, 1:14 PM
say what you will about Marvel, TV or movies, but man they always nail the shit out of costume design. That black suit looks so good.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/10/2025, 1:54 PM
@JabbaTheSus - Is that the black suit with red lighting or a new red suit with the DD logo? It's hard to tell there.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/10/2025, 1:15 PM
This suit is incredible. Only missing the red wrap. Too bad this suit will be wasted on the big piece of crap known as Daredevil Season 2

Reboot the MCU and DCU
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/10/2025, 1:21 PM
Same terrible supporting cast same crap show
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 10/10/2025, 1:22 PM
Looks dope, I'll try to watch season 2, but I haven't finished season 1 and don't plan on doing so.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2025, 1:25 PM
I’m assuming the DD’s will be the symbol of the revolution against Fisk which is a cool way to integrate them in the story & costume imo (going by set pics , we know the black suit essentially just a painted version of the red one which is fine).

In regards to Matthew Lillard’s character , “ Mr Charles” seems to be an original character though he could be a heavily reimagined version of Charles Boroughs from the comics though I doubt it.

Anyway ,Fisk seems like he will really have his hands full dealing with Daredevil ,Mr Charles and Lili Taylor’s Governor character aswell…

Not to mention Bullseye is still out there aswell!!.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/10/2025, 1:26 PM
Is it suppose to look different?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/10/2025, 1:29 PM
That article also talks about Foggy...but I assumed we're just going to get a whole other article about that lol
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/10/2025, 1:42 PM
@TheFinestSmack - The title is going to go something like “**SPOILER** returns from the dead in Season 2 of Born Again”.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 10/10/2025, 1:44 PM
Now that's [frick]ing daredevil

