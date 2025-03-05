DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms That [SPOILER] Will Return For Season 2

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now available to stream on Disney+, and the series premiere gets underway with the shocking death of a major character.

If you haven't had a chance to watch yet, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

"Heaven's Half Hour" (you'll find a full breakdown here) begins with the familiar sight of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Josie's Bar, but our long-awaited reunion is violently cut short when Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), murders Foggy in cold blood.

Nelson pretty definitively bleeds out and dies in Karen's arms, but it seems this won't be the last we see of the character.

While speaking to the Phase Hero podcast, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Brad Winderbaum, revealed that both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will be back for season 2 of Born Again.

While there is precedent for Foggy surviving a near-fatal attempt on his life in the comics, we don't imagine this show going down a similar route, and we assume the character will return via flashbacks. We're sure a lot of fans would love to see Nelson and Murdock reunited in season 2, but the cards have been dealt. Foggy's death is a vital part of Matt's arc over the course of the season, and "resurrecting" him just wouldn't seem right.

What did you make of the decision to kill off Foggy Nelson? Drop us a comment down below.

