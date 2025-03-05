DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms That [SPOILER] Will Return For Season 2

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms That [SPOILER] Will Return For Season 2

Marvel's Head of Television, Brad Winderbaum, has now confirmed that a certain character from the first season of Daredevil: Born Again will be back for the second season...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 05, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now available to stream on Disney+, and the series premiere gets underway with the shocking death of a major character.

If you haven't had a chance to watch yet, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

"Heaven's Half Hour" (you'll find a full breakdown here) begins with the familiar sight of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Josie's Bar, but our long-awaited reunion is violently cut short when Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), murders Foggy in cold blood.

Nelson pretty definitively bleeds out and dies in Karen's arms, but it seems this won't be the last we see of the character.

While speaking to the Phase Hero podcast, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Brad Winderbaum, revealed that both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will be back for season 2 of Born Again.

While there is precedent for Foggy surviving a near-fatal attempt on his life in the comics, we don't imagine this show going down a similar route, and we assume the character will return via flashbacks. We're sure a lot of fans would love to see Nelson and Murdock reunited in season 2, but the cards have been dealt. Foggy's death is a vital part of Matt's arc over the course of the season, and "resurrecting" him just wouldn't seem right.

What did you make of the decision to kill off Foggy Nelson? Drop us a comment down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Breaks Down The Shocking Conclusion To Bullseye Battle - SPOILERS
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Breaks Down The Shocking Conclusion To Bullseye Battle - SPOILERS
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Creative Team Breaks Down [SPOILER]'s Departure: He's Not Gone Forever...
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Creative Team Breaks Down [SPOILER]'s Departure: "He's Not Gone Forever..."

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/5/2025, 6:45 AM
We want she hulk cameo
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/5/2025, 6:57 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/5/2025, 7:29 AM
@vectorsigma - Jennifer is a great character. The actress who portrayed her is a good actress. Neither of them are the issue. The issue is with the writing and overall presentation.

I think if they handled the character right and made the show for the right reasons, people would be clamouring for more She-Hulk.
Sharpfitz
Sharpfitz - 3/5/2025, 7:17 AM
Nelson died of nothing just like Natasha,Hill,removing them from the storyline was just in order to achieve a major narrative purpose.
Assuming you don't recognize this character without seeing the Netflix series, he was basically just an inexplicable person who appears to be Matt's friend, and then he died. And that's it. There is completely zero information about what kind of personality Foggy has and why he is Matt's best friend. With such a blank character who doesn't rely on nostalgia, who would care whether he lives or dies? This is really terrible writing.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 3/5/2025, 7:30 AM
@Sharpfitz - How is it terrible writing if we've had 3 SEASONS of development between Matt and Foggy's friendship.

You are acting like the Netflix show doesn't exist, but Born Again is a continuation of it and 99% of the audience already know who Foggy is and his history with Matt from the Netflix show.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/5/2025, 7:30 AM
13 Daredevil articles in 24 hours.
User Comment Image
jwholmes2011
jwholmes2011 - 3/5/2025, 7:56 AM
@TheFinestSmack - You saw that too, huh? lol Looking at the current pinned articles, all but one are ALL Daredevil. I guess there is no other news to report or the publisher here is a major DD fan.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 3/5/2025, 7:37 AM
I liked the first episode, my only gripe was I had no idea Wilson Fisk had been away. Didn't watch Echo, no one else I know did either. At least have a flashback or catch up.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 3/5/2025, 7:52 AM
@MarvelousMarty - He got taken out on Hawkeye. IMO, that was more of an important event than what transpired on Echo, in regards to Fisk.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/5/2025, 7:49 AM
Glad I watched it. I just knew there’d be 20 articles trying to spoil everything.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder