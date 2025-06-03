DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photo Reveals Karen Page's New Look - Is She Going To Suit Up?

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will see the Man Without Fear assemble a team of vigilantes to take the fight to the villainous Mayor Fisk. He'll once again have Karen Page by his side, a character who originally wasn't set to appear in the Disney+ revival.

The creative overhaul added the Daredevil star to the premiere and finale, and a newly surfaced set photo shows Deborah Ann Woll's fan favourite reporter looking quite a bit different. This isn't the first time we've seen her in disguise, but has she become a costumed vigilante?

Another recent set photo showed the new White Tiger, and nearby was a woman who had her face covered with a red mask. We now know that was Karen, leading to speculation among fans that she's also about to "suit up" as a costumed vigilante.

It's a fun theory, but we're pretty sure this is just Karen hiding her face, likely because she's among those being hunted by the Kingpin of Crime's Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

"We are living in a very oppressive, claustrophobic New York," Daredevil actor Charlie Cox recently teased. "You’re frightened to be out, to be seen...you can’t voice your concerns, your desire for change...it’s very French Resistance."

Adding that we'll see "a lot more" of Woll, Cox said, "Some of the stuff she’s up to is some of the coolest stuff she’s ever had. She’s amazing in this season."

While Elden Henson is expected to reprise his role as Foggy Nelson, it's unclear whether he'll appear solely in flashbacks or, like his comic book counterpart, will be revealed as somehow still alive after being shot by Bullseye.

You can take a closer look at Karen's new look for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.