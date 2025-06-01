DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photo Reveals First Look At New MCU Vigilante From The Comics - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is still filming in New York, and a new set photo reveals a first look at Camila Rodriguez suited up as the MCU's new White Tiger.

Her uncle, Hector Ayala, was shot and killed by Detective Cole North, a member of Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, after Matt Murdock cleared his name in court. In the season 1 finale, there was a hint that Angela might pick up where he left off, and that's been confirmed by this latest snap.

It's clearly a homemade costume, though we'd bet that her mask is made from the remnants of Hector's suit.

Angela does look to be wearing the magic amulet that gave her uncle powers, and we'd be shocked if Daredevil doesn't take her under his wing in season 2. The Man Without Fear was also a mentor to the comic book White Tiger. However, that version of Angela was introduced as an FBI agent investigating Daredevil after his secret identity was revealed.

In April, Rodriguez wrote on Facebook, "[Daredevil: Born Again] has been an exhilarating adventure, thanks to the fantastic village of people who put their hearts into this project. Season 1 has truly been a fantastic journey! I'm beyond grateful to be part of this captivating story."

Heading into season 2, the actor will see a lot more action and Angela's look will no doubt evolve as she continues finding her footing as a vigilante.

As things are currently shaping up, Daredevil's vigilante team will likely be made up of him, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, White Tiger, and perhaps even Swordsman. There may be some surprises too.

You can see Daredevil: Born Again's new White Tiger in the X post below.

Angela in a homemade White Tiger suit from filming outside city hall#DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 pic.twitter.com/ILYGDwItLG — Rayyan*🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) June 1, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.