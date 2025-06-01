DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photo Reveals First Look At New MCU Vigilante From The Comics - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photo Reveals First Look At New MCU Vigilante From The Comics - SPOILERS

A new Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photo reveals a first look at another comic book vigilante who will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when the series returns next year. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is still filming in New York, and a new set photo reveals a first look at Camila Rodriguez suited up as the MCU's new White Tiger. 

Her uncle, Hector Ayala, was shot and killed by Detective Cole North, a member of Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, after Matt Murdock cleared his name in court. In the season 1 finale, there was a hint that Angela might pick up where he left off, and that's been confirmed by this latest snap. 

It's clearly a homemade costume, though we'd bet that her mask is made from the remnants of Hector's suit.

Angela does look to be wearing the magic amulet that gave her uncle powers, and we'd be shocked if Daredevil doesn't take her under his wing in season 2. The Man Without Fear was also a mentor to the comic book White Tiger. However, that version of Angela was introduced as an FBI agent investigating Daredevil after his secret identity was revealed. 

In April, Rodriguez wrote on Facebook, "[Daredevil: Born Again] has been an exhilarating adventure, thanks to the fantastic village of people who put their hearts into this project. Season 1 has truly been a fantastic journey! I'm beyond grateful to be part of this captivating story."

Heading into season 2, the actor will see a lot more action and Angela's look will no doubt evolve as she continues finding her footing as a vigilante.

As things are currently shaping up, Daredevil's vigilante team will likely be made up of him, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, White Tiger, and perhaps even Swordsman. There may be some surprises too. 

You can see Daredevil: Born Again's new White Tiger in the X post below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Is The Only Live-Action MCU Series Not To Make Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming Chart
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Is The Only Live-Action MCU Series Not To Make Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming Chart
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Krysten Ritter As The Returning Jessica Jones
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Krysten Ritter As The Returning Jessica Jones

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/1/2025, 12:52 PM
Gross
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/1/2025, 12:53 PM
Oh brother cancel this show already I told you the first season was trash and it didn't chart on Nielson
MR
MR - 6/1/2025, 1:17 PM
@0bstreperous - I have to admit that the Netflix series was better.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/1/2025, 1:34 PM
@MR - Thank you! I don't know what they were thinking with this show
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/1/2025, 12:57 PM
I remember when the original marvel netflix shows would pull this shit all the time with proto-suits. Hated that. That being said, chill the F out she'll get a new one by end of the season.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 6/1/2025, 1:12 PM
Season 1 was pretty rough. I thought the finale could pull it together somewhat but even the “overhauled” episodes were uneven and weak. Punisher was the best part of a Daredevil season it just didn’t reach the Netflix show’s quality and might as well not have been set in the MCU. Just didn’t make sense. Season 2 needs to be a BIG pivot in storytelling quality.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/1/2025, 1:33 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - honestly Punisher kinda felt like a caricature in this season. The incessant huffing and grunting was just so over the top. The audio layering in that episode was so weird, man.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/1/2025, 1:15 PM
Who is that in the red mask on the right? She-Devil? Daredevil Gal?
Pathogen
Pathogen - 6/1/2025, 1:33 PM
@ElJefe - Its the woke version of @makeamericagrea doing some on-scene reporting, gender bent with a mask on
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/1/2025, 1:17 PM
Just put him in a film. Shows aren't working
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/1/2025, 1:17 PM
Season 1 was so messy. Season 2 needs to be a huge turn around. Otherwise, what was the point of bringing Charlie and Vincent back…
MR
MR - 6/1/2025, 1:19 PM
What a silly amount of hyperbole.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/1/2025, 1:19 PM
"A Masterpiece of epic proportions"?! ....🤔😏 Not the description that I'd use, but whatever
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2025, 1:28 PM
Cool!!.

Her following in the footsteps of her uncle was the direction she seemed to be going so this makes sense…

The homemade outfit seems fine since she likely will get a proper one later on in the season/series.

Anyway , I’m glad they haven’t recast Camila Rodriguez for a bigger name since I thought she did well in S1!!.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/1/2025, 1:32 PM
So it looks like Camila will be part of a teen rebel group and her colors are to honor her uncle before she fully embraces the White Tiger mantle. The girl on the right looks to be wearing red colors to perhaps honor Daredevil or even Elektra. That might be what makes the other vigilantes like Luke Cage come out of retirement or hiding the moment teens are being killed by the ATVF. But we can see that multiple factions are going to rebel.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/1/2025, 1:36 PM
Are we sure she hasn't simply joined Antifa?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/1/2025, 1:37 PM
What are the odds that S2 cracks the Nielsens?


User Comment Image
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 6/1/2025, 1:44 PM
I was trying to Google her height. She looks like she's 4 feet tall.🤣 It'll be interesting to see how they film her action scenes.
tvor03
tvor03 - 6/1/2025, 1:55 PM
Can’t wait to see this 3’6” girl fight crime. Maybe her and the Israeli chick from Cap4 can team up to fight toddlers.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 6/1/2025, 2:02 PM
HAHAHA! When below average male athletes began entering women's sports & destroyed the best female athletes, it showed people that: No matter how much Hollywood pretends females can physically defeat men, THEY CAN'T!

Even if she has slight soopah powers it is still parody.

Daredevil Born Again S1 ratings were bad, S2 ratings will be even worse with such silly ideas in it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2025, 2:04 PM
Cancel this..Is getting embarrasing

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder