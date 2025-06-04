SUPERMAN Prequel Novels Reveals Origin Of "Justice Gang" Team Name - But Is It Their Official Moniker?

Along with the Man of Steel, Superman will feature a superhero team comprised of Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. We have good reason to believe that they're working for Maxwell Lord, but several pieces of merchandise have dubbed them the "Justice Gang."

The team has more in common with the Justice League International, but that LordTech logo does look like a "JG." The Peacemaker season 2 trailer also suggested this group is actively recruiting new members, even if they aren't interested in Christopher Smith.

Well, a couple of newly released Superman tie-in books finally provide some answers. A character bio for Guy Gardner explains that, "He's part of a team of metahumans committed to fighting crime and protecting the citizens of Metropolis from danger. Guy wants to name the new team he is in "The Justice Gang" but has not yet convinced his fellow team members."

So, yeah, this is a way of teasing fans with the eventual formation of a team called, not the Justice Gang, but the Justice League. Whether they'll get that name in this movie or a future DCU project remains to be seen.

Hawkgirl's bio isn't overly revealing as it simply states that she, "soars above the city of Metropolis on her huge wings, wielding a magical golden mace that matches her custom helmet and uniform." On the plus side, we have some new intel on Mister Terrific.

He's "one of the metahumans residing in Metropolis" and has "sworn to defend the city and protect its citizens from danger." As expected, it's also confirmed that Mister Terrific runs "his high-tech company, Holt Industries, where he leads his civilian life as a scientist named Michael Holt."

You might have noticed that each of these heroes is based specifically in the same city as Superman; they're not just visiting Metropolis. Having multiple superheroes in one location like this feels very comic book-inspired and is a nice change of pace from the DCEU, where, typically, each city just had the one hero protecting it.

By taking this approach, Gunn can have Superman interact with many of his fellow heroes, though we're not expecting any surprise debuts (beyond Supergirl) as the "Justice Gang" is a good start.

You can see some new artwork featuring Superman's "Justice Gang" below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.