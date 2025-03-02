DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Directors On The Show's Most "Grotesque" Moment

In a new interview, Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson discuss the bloody violence of Daredevil: Born Again, mentioning one scene in particular that takes the brutality to a whole new level...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 02, 2025 06:03 PM EST
We've heard from numerous people involved with bringing Daredevil: Born Again to the screen that the Disney+ series will be every bit as violent as its Netflix predecessor, and directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson have now weighed in on what fans can expect from the brutal action.

During a new interview with Collider, Benson explained how important it was to stay true to the original series when it came to the bone-crunching fight sequences.

"One of the reasons why we're in love with the original Netflix show is its achievement in somehow making these masked vigilantes so human that you feel every drop of blood. The other tradition of the show, obviously of the brutality, is it can get gruesome. It's so important to us to show that these very human, flawed people, even the antagonists—even Wilson Fisk in Season 1 of the Netflix show when we meet him as just a guy falling in love—all of these people, the way that their pain or their ego or their sense of justice when it manifests in violence, the violence itself is grotesque.

There are two things happening simultaneously where, as technicians, as filmmakers, we're impressed when these practical effects get done right, and that's fun. But as storytellers, we felt really lucky that showing the grotesque was meaningful, that it was saying something, that it was saying, “Good guy or bad guy, this violence is wrong, and it's gross,” and yet it's still entertaining. And again, as filmmakers, we've seen some practical effects on this show that we literally didn't know were possible."

Moorhead then mentioned one particular scene from the season finale.

"Yeah, you'll see something in the final episode, and you'll know what we're talking about. You’ll be like, 'Oh, yeah. Got it, guys.'”

We're not going to spoil anything, but suffice it to say that the moment he's referring to is indeed extremely gory.

Check out some new poster art at the link below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/2/2025, 6:23 PM
Marvel Studios really has something special if they can weave in Mature content with Family Content without making one or the other suffer. Daredevil's cameo in She-Hulk and Matt's cameo in Far from home come to mind. This is why I hope Moon Knight season 2 becomes TV-MA. We need the more violent side of being a hero on full display.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/2/2025, 6:24 PM
@MarkCassidy

Have you watched the entire season like Josh?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/2/2025, 6:35 PM
@KurtCrawler - I have. It's very good.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/2/2025, 6:57 PM
@MarkCassidy - same level as Netflix?
Repian
Repian - 3/2/2025, 6:31 PM
It will be Muse's masterpiece. Something macabre and terrifying
RohanPatel
RohanPatel - 3/2/2025, 6:53 PM
This show is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Darkest, bloodiest, most violent MCU project yet

