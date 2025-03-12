DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 3 Director On Shocking Ending And That Big [SPOILER] Tease

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 3 Director On Shocking Ending And That Big [SPOILER] Tease

The director of this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Michael Cuesta, discussed the shocking events of "The Hollow of his Hand," and that big hint that a certain character might be on the way...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 12, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, "The Hollow of his Hand" (the title comes from a toast Heather Glenn makes to Foggy Nelson's memory), is now streaming on Disney+, and director Michael Cuesta spoke about his work on the show during an interview with Phase Hero.

Major spoilers follow.

The biggest talking points of the episode are the shocking death of Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, and that final glimpse of his killer walking towards the camera wearing Frank Castle’s signature skull symbol under his coat.

White Tiger's demise was made all the more poignant by actor Kamar de los Reyes' passing in 2023 after a battle with cancer. Cuesta reveals that Reyes seemed to be in some pain while shooting his scenes, but nobody was really sure what he was going through at the time. He also says that there was never any talk of altering the character's fate, as the episode was filmed over a year prior.

The director also says that he never considered any other way of filming the hero's death scene, as he knew it needed to be brutal, surprising, and "not too flashy."

As for the Punisher's possible appearance, Cuesta says he can't really go into much detail, but he does reveal that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) was originally part of the episode. Does this suggest that Frank really did pull the trigger? You'll have to tune in next week to find out!

What did you make of the third episode of Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Seemingly Confirm [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Will Return
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Seemingly Confirm [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] Will Return
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poster Teases The Devil Inside Matt Murdock; New Episode 3 Stills Released
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poster Teases The Devil Inside Matt Murdock; New Episode 3 Stills Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/12/2025, 12:27 PM
I really enjoyed the performance of the white tiger by the late Kamar de los Reyes. I only just found out that he passed away so sad. This episode was great. Good courtroom drama and I like the pacing so far. The season is slowly building its momentum one episode at a time but I dig it. Vincent D'Onofrio is killing it as Kingpin.
rychlec
rychlec - 3/12/2025, 12:27 PM
The frog sounds over the credits was poignant. The actor did a great job over the two episodes.
jpleimann
jpleimann - 3/12/2025, 12:30 PM
I'm calling it now, it wasn't Frank it was a bad cop getting revenge dressed as The Punisher.That's why we never saw his face

Matt is going to track down.Frank thinking he did it And learn the truth
Battinson
Battinson - 3/12/2025, 12:55 PM
@jpleimann - I'm hoping the same, he's my favorite Marvel character and it'd be a betrayal to everything he is
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 12:38 PM
RIP to Kamar De Los Reyes , the man gave a truly soulful performance while going through it with cancer…

I was really hoping Hector would be freed of all charges and set free to go on and live a long & happy life but sadly , if you are familiar with his comic fate then it was likely never going to happen.

Honestly I think his death in the show is a bit more tragic then the one in the comics since he died escaping in the latter just before proof was revealed that he was innocent all along…

In the show he was proven innocent and against advise from Matt who told him to not be White Tiger anymore , he still suited up & went on patrol since he was just a good and noble man who wanted to help people hence leading to his death at the hands of likely a Punisher idolizing dirty cop.

No doubt Matt will blame himself and add to his guilt even more since he outed Ayala as White Tiger in order to help him but it was now all in vain.

Solid episode , best so far imo!!.
xfan320
xfan320 - 3/12/2025, 12:38 PM
I really enjoyed the courtroom drama this week! Though I am a little disappointed that the repercussions of last week's ending were kinda just glossed over and everything went right back to normal so that they could keep the writing more streamlined for Matt.

Makes me wonder if it was due to the creative overhaul the show underwent...
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 3/12/2025, 12:44 PM
RIP Kamar De Los Reyes.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/12/2025, 12:51 PM
White Tiger is a moron. Gets off on what the media is claiming was the murder of a cop, gets his identity exposed to the entire city and wider public, and then puts on his bright white suit to go get shot going up a staircase. Moron.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/12/2025, 12:57 PM
This episode was so good
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/12/2025, 1:00 PM
Black Panther actor died from cancer and White Tiger actor also died from cancer

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder