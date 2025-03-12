DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 3 Director On Shocking Ending And That Big [SPOILER] Tease

Episode 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, "The Hollow of his Hand" (the title comes from a toast Heather Glenn makes to Foggy Nelson's memory), is now streaming on Disney+, and director Michael Cuesta spoke about his work on the show during an interview with Phase Hero.

Major spoilers follow.

The biggest talking points of the episode are the shocking death of Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, and that final glimpse of his killer walking towards the camera wearing Frank Castle’s signature skull symbol under his coat.

White Tiger's demise was made all the more poignant by actor Kamar de los Reyes' passing in 2023 after a battle with cancer. Cuesta reveals that Reyes seemed to be in some pain while shooting his scenes, but nobody was really sure what he was going through at the time. He also says that there was never any talk of altering the character's fate, as the episode was filmed over a year prior.

The director also says that he never considered any other way of filming the hero's death scene, as he knew it needed to be brutal, surprising, and "not too flashy."

As for the Punisher's possible appearance, Cuesta says he can't really go into much detail, but he does reveal that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) was originally part of the episode. Does this suggest that Frank really did pull the trigger? You'll have to tune in next week to find out!

What did you make of the third episode of Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.