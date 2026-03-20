DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Featurette Teases A "More Sinister" Season 2; First Season 3 Set Photos Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is days away from its Disney+ premiere, and Marvel Studios has just released a new featurette for the series. Packed full of never-before-seen footage, it also includes interviews with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and more.

Krysten Ritter also chimes in to tease her return as Jessica Jones. This marks the first time she's played the character since her show wrapped up in 2019 after three seasons.

In the press notes for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed where we find Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and Mayor Wilson Fisk when the story, set 6 months after the Season 1 finale, begins.

"Without giving away too much, I think that all the seeds of what you can expect New York to look like in Season 2 are sown at the end of Season 1. To put it as simply as possible: Fisk has won. He’s taken over the city," the writer teased. "He’s consolidated power, and Matt and others aren’t exactly sure what course of action they can take."

"What you see in Season 2 is how that plays out. Matt and Karen are pretty much public enemies number 1 and number 2. By the rules of Fisk’s New York, Matt is a criminal. And, he’s a fugitive who’s being hunted, if you remember what happened in his apartment at the end of the last season."

"I really was inspired by a lot of old movies like 'Army of Shadows' for Season 2," Scardapane added. "These French Resistance stories where there’s this romantic hiding-out from the powers that be. So, this season is about what Matt, Karen and others do to fight the power."

Check out this new featurette for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 below.

Cox has confirmed that filming is already underway on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and the series returned to the streets of New York last night. Unfortunately, no cast members were spotted, but it seems a club scene was being shot.

As we write this, X is once again not working properly, so we can't embed the photos here. You can, however, check them out by visiting the @_DaredevilShots account (there's nothing too exciting, and it remains to be seen when we'll see the Man Without Fear in action again).

While we have you, here's the Daredevil: Born Again comic that's being released as part of the show's promotional partnership with Blaze Pizza:

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.