DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poster Spotlights Kingpin; [SPOILER] "Cameo" Clip Officially Released

Episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel has shared a new poster spotlighting Vincent D'Onofrio as Mayor Wilson Fisk, along with a clip featuring the show's first name-drop of a superhero from the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spoilers follow.

In "With Interest," Matt Murdock visits a New York City bank to inquire about a loan application for his law firm. As he sits down to chat with the assistant manager, we see that it's none other than Kamala Khan's father, Yusef (Mohan Kapur). Khan begins to talk about his daughter Kamala and Jersey City's resident superhero, Ms. Marvel.

Murdock admits that he hasn't heard of her, at which point Yusef grabs a Ms. Marvel Funko POP from his desk to show the attorney (yes, this is the MCU "cameo" you may have heard about) before remembering that he's talking to a blind man.

In episode 6, "Excessive Force," we learn that Fisk hasn't exactly made the effort to change his ways he promised Vanessa he had, and just as Matt lets the Devil out again to track down Muse, the Mayor reverts to full-on Kingpin mode when he torments and brutally beats his wife's former lover, Adam.

Check out the poster and two new clips at the links below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.