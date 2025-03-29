DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poster Spotlights Kingpin; [SPOILER] "Cameo" Clip Officially Released

Marvel Television has released a new poster for Daredevil: Born Again spotlighting Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, along with a spoiler-heavy clip from episode 5...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 29, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel has shared a new poster spotlighting Vincent D'Onofrio as Mayor Wilson Fisk, along with a clip featuring the show's first name-drop of a superhero from the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spoilers follow.

In "With Interest," Matt Murdock visits a New York City bank to inquire about a loan application for his law firm. As he sits down to chat with the assistant manager, we see that it's none other than Kamala Khan's father, Yusef (Mohan Kapur). Khan begins to talk about his daughter Kamala and Jersey City's resident superhero, Ms. Marvel.

Murdock admits that he hasn't heard of her, at which point Yusef grabs a Ms. Marvel Funko POP from his desk to show the attorney (yes, this is the MCU "cameo" you may have heard about) before remembering that he's talking to a blind man.

In episode 6, "Excessive Force," we learn that Fisk hasn't exactly made the effort to change his ways he promised Vanessa he had, and just as Matt lets the Devil out again to track down Muse, the Mayor reverts to full-on Kingpin mode when he torments and brutally beats his wife's former lover, Adam.

Check out the poster and two new clips at the links below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/29/2025, 2:02 PM
Mohan Kapur is actually really good in his role. For me he was the only thing I remember/enjoyed when watching Ms. Marvel/Marvels.

Solid actor 👍
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/29/2025, 2:05 PM
"I always put the city before myself.".....damn, what a cuck
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 3/29/2025, 2:06 PM
I enjoyed it, but it was so forced. And he never mentioned his son, not once 😂
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/29/2025, 2:18 PM
That Funko stuff was cringy as hell.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/29/2025, 2:19 PM
The Kamala references were hilariously forced... I mean it may have been the point, but I fully expected Usef to start telling the damn bank robbers about his daughter.

"Please don't shoot... I have a family, including a daughter named Kamala!"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2025, 2:50 PM
It was so fun seeing Yusuf again…

I enjoyed him in Ms Marvel so much so it was nice to see him again in this.

User Comment Image

Part of the fun of comics is seeing different corners of the universe interact and I’m glad that’s happening with the MCU now too.

