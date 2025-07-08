SUPERMAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Here's How It Compares To The Man Of Steel's Previous Movies

With the first reviews for Superman counted, a Rotten Tomatoes score has just been generated. How does DC Studios' first DC movie stack up to the likes of Superman: The Movie and Man of Steel, though?

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Rotten Tomatoes has become a real point of contention among movie fans, but many moviegoers still use it as a means of deciding whether to watch a new release. 

Studios tout "Tomatometer" scores as proudly as quotes from critics, and a "Certified Fresh" badge can make or break some movies. Superhero fatigue has become a very real problem in Hollywood, meaning Superman must have a high score if it hopes to avoid a similar fate to movies like The Flash and Thunderbolts*.

While this number is likely to fluctuate in the coming days as at least another couple hundred of reviews are counted, Superman currently has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score based on 102 reviews (as you can see in the Tomatometer reveal video below, it initially debuted with 90%).

For comparison, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is the lowest-rated movie featuring the hero, with 14%. From there, we have Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (28%), Superman III (29%), Man of Steel (57%), Superman Returns (73%), Superman: The Movie (86%), and Superman II (88%). If you want to include 2017's Justice League, it has a 39% score (the Snyder Cut sits at 71%).

That means James Gunn's Superman currently stands tall alongside Superman: The Movie, not a bad place to be! It's also been "Certified Fresh," a surprise as that typically takes a day or two for most movies. The ratio of positive reviews is obviously high, even this early!

The first reviews were largely positive, with only some critics arguing that Superman features perhaps a few too many characters and ideas. However, that clearly didn't overshadow an otherwise fun summer blockbuster, as the majority must have walked away happy if this score is any indication. 

The DCEU is dead; long live the DCU!  

Do you have your tickets for Superman yet? Let us know that, and your thoughts on the movie's Tomatometer score in the comments section.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: Resurfaced Set Photos Are Actually From The Movie's Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 7/8/2025, 4:03 PM
I had no doubts
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 4:07 PM
Everyone who loves DC should be happy about this. Gunn, whether you love or hate him, has finally gotten DC on film back on track after being derailed back in 2016, nearly a decade ago.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 4:16 PM
@TheJok3r - Welcome Back DC/DCU

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 4:08 PM
86% on Rotten Tomatoes, mother[frick]ers. Let that bloody number sink in. Certified Fresh and already sitting shoulder to shoulder with Superman: The Movie. This ain’t no Flash, no Black Adam, and definitely no [frick]ing Quest for Peace.

All that doom-posting, crying about “overstuffed” and “too many characters” and what do we get? A big, bold, heartfelt Superman film that actually [frick]ing delivered. Gunn swung for the fences and the critics mostly [frick]ing loved it.

For years we’ve watched Superman dragged through the mud, now he’s standing tall again, cape blowing, middle finger up to the Snyder cultists and MCU snobs alike.

And yeah, it might dip a few points once more reviews drop, but [frick] it the message is clear: Superman is BACK, and he’s [frick]ing soaring.

To the haters who said this film would flop? Eat that 86% with a big [frick]ing spoon.

For [frick]s Sake

Hail DC🫡
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/8/2025, 4:09 PM
Yo haters:

User Comment Image

Look Up at that RT score.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/8/2025, 4:10 PM
Never in doubt.
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 4:10 PM
SUPERMAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 7/8/2025, 4:12 PM
Zack Snyder fans crying at Man of Steels frozen 57% critic score lmfao.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/8/2025, 4:19 PM
@AnEye - I absolutely despised BvS, but 57% was always an unfair score for MoS IMO, there were a lot of great things in that movie.
AnEye
AnEye - 7/8/2025, 4:24 PM
@soberchimera - I think the action is great along with the visuals. That’s it. Story, characters, even the length was what I strongly disliked about it.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/8/2025, 4:24 PM
@soberchimera - Zack Snyder is like Michael Bay. They can and have made great movies, but the critics hate them because of their perceived personal politics, so they never get a fair shake. Or, they never get an "easy pass" from critics who would give passes to filmmakers that mirror their own politics.

It's all stupid, biased b.s.
elgaz
elgaz - 7/8/2025, 4:25 PM
@soberchimera - agreed, it has its issues but it’s never a 57% film.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2025, 4:13 PM
Glad to hear it, it's been too long since we've gotten another live-action Superman film.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/8/2025, 4:13 PM
Josh Wilding is crying in his corner, wailing and gnashing his teeth.

Also... for people who put stock into this b.s... that the inert and frankly boring Superman Returns has a "better" tomato score than Man of Steel, you know it's all just a bunch of b.s. where personal biases play more into these reviews than anything else. At the time (2006) Bryan Singer was well-liked by critics and the industry, so they took it easy on his movie. Most critics think Snyder is a "right wing nut job" because he's a devotee of Ayn Rand, so they tend to be pretty brutal in their reviews, or maybe just "extra honest" compared to the directors they like on a personal level.

It's all b.s. But here I am clicking and responding, so I'm part of the problem, too.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/8/2025, 4:16 PM
I think it will settle around 80%, but that is good enough.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/8/2025, 4:18 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 4:16 PM
Sweet , it’s so nice to see the positive reviews after days of doom-mongering and anxious anticipation of its release & reception!!.

“…𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐟 𝐢𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐬*.

Idk if that logic and comparison makes sense completely because while Flash has a 63% rating on RT (which indicates a mixed-positive reception) , Thunderbolts was very well received and has a RT rating of 88% percent yet it still underperformed so the correlation between a high “rating” and box office success doesn’t work in this case imo.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/8/2025, 4:16 PM
The vote must be unanimous jor-el!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/8/2025, 4:17 PM
The DCEU is dead; long live the DCU!
Uhhh, Peacemaker S2? Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash were literally in the finale.
Webheaded225
Webheaded225 - 7/8/2025, 4:20 PM
User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/8/2025, 4:20 PM
Aannndddd all of a sudden that Daily Beast "review" means nothing.

Buried under an avalanche of praise.

Like I said.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/8/2025, 4:20 PM
The Last Son Triumphs
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 4:21 PM
DCU Superman is UP

87%

Tomatometer
105 Reviews
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 4:22 PM
I guess you could say that Snyder fans have been GUNNed down.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2025, 4:22 PM
Big [frick]ing shoutout to the mad legends holding it down and lighting up this war zone:
@vectorsigma @bobevanz @McMurdo @JurassicClunge @RegularPoochie @JoshWilding — it’s been a [frick]ing honour fighting this ridiculous, beautiful DC war with all of you.

@AgentofSH1ELD — you’re taking the heat , but [frick] it, that means you’re relevant, baby. Wear that shit with pride.

@SonOfAGif — salute, bruv. You said it straight: back what you love, no [frick]s given.

@ObserverIO — if the ship sinks, we’ll send you postcards from Fortress of Solitude. But for now: HAIL [frick]ING DC.

And like my man Kirk Lazarus said in Tropic Thunder:
“Movin’ on up… to the east side… to a dee-luxe apartment… in the SKY!” 🎶
That’s us now. The big leagues. Full S-tier madness.

Thank you to all CBM DC lifevers and Haters.

For [frick]s Sake

In the words of the great @Nolanite

Hail DC…. Out.🫡
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 4:23 PM
After the incredible Guardians trilogy, Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, I’m honestly surprised anyone had doubts.

