SUPERMAN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Here's How It Compares To The Man Of Steel's Previous Movies

Rotten Tomatoes has become a real point of contention among movie fans, but many moviegoers still use it as a means of deciding whether to watch a new release.

Studios tout "Tomatometer" scores as proudly as quotes from critics, and a "Certified Fresh" badge can make or break some movies. Superhero fatigue has become a very real problem in Hollywood, meaning Superman must have a high score if it hopes to avoid a similar fate to movies like The Flash and Thunderbolts*.

While this number is likely to fluctuate in the coming days as at least another couple hundred of reviews are counted, Superman currently has an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score based on 102 reviews (as you can see in the Tomatometer reveal video below, it initially debuted with 90%).

For comparison, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is the lowest-rated movie featuring the hero, with 14%. From there, we have Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (28%), Superman III (29%), Man of Steel (57%), Superman Returns (73%), Superman: The Movie (86%), and Superman II (88%). If you want to include 2017's Justice League, it has a 39% score (the Snyder Cut sits at 71%).

That means James Gunn's Superman currently stands tall alongside Superman: The Movie, not a bad place to be! It's also been "Certified Fresh," a surprise as that typically takes a day or two for most movies. The ratio of positive reviews is obviously high, even this early!

The first reviews were largely positive, with only some critics arguing that Superman features perhaps a few too many characters and ideas. However, that clearly didn't overshadow an otherwise fun summer blockbuster, as the majority must have walked away happy if this score is any indication.

The DCEU is dead; long live the DCU!

Do you have your tickets for Superman yet? Let us know that, and your thoughts on the movie's Tomatometer score in the comments section.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.