SUPERMAN First Reviews Promise An Overstuffed Reboot That Finally Does Right By The Man Of Steel

The review embargo for Superman has lifted, and while the social media reactions were largely very positive, do these full verdicts from critics tell the same or a different story? You can find out here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 03:07 PM EST
The social media reactions for Superman painted the DC Studios movie in a positive light. That came as a relief to DC fans who have had a pretty rough time of it between the lows of the DCEU and a crushing disappointment in last year's Joker: Folie à Deux

The brief verdicts shared on X rarely tell the full story, particularly as many of the people sharing their take don't end up reviewing the films in question for their respective outlets. 

Well, critics have now weighed in, and while there are easily more positive reviews than negative ones, some have been quick to find fault with what sounds like a very busy blockbuster. Despite a few common grumblings, almost everyone seems to have had a good time watching James Gunn's take on the Man of Steel, meaning their verdicts will no doubt fall into the "Fresh" category when all is said and done.

We'll start with the trades and Variety's take on Superman. "Gunn constructs an intricate game of a superhero saga that’s arresting and touching, and occasionally exhausting, in equal measure," the site explains. 

The Wrap, however, says that Gunn succeeded in making a "great" Superman movie and argues that this "is as super as a Superman movie gets, and it’s worthy of our love."

Deadline's review was positive, but points out that, "Overall, Gunn might be trying to do too much here, basically throwing everything against the wall and hoping some of it sticks...at times Superman suffers from overload, much like Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy." The Hollywood Reporter adds, "Gunn’s Superman is overloaded, even muddled at times, but relentlessly entertaining."

So, we've established that Superman is jam-packed, but beyond that, IGN declares, "Superman is a wonderfully entertaining, heartfelt cinematic reset for the Man of Steel, and a great start for the DCU on the big screen." io9's review enthusiastically concludes with, "This Superman movie somehow both feels like a big deal and also a breezy, popcorn blockbuster. It’s a delight."

Entertainment Weekly wasn't quite as high on the reboot, noting, "With a cast this excellent, there's a capacity for something truly super in a future film — if only Gunn chooses to put the characters' humanity first." 

Empire, meanwhile, panned it. "David Corenswet takes on the blue-and-red mantle admirably, and glimpses of Gunn’s signature sense of fun shine through," the site writes, "but a lack of humanity, originality and cohesion means the movie around them just doesn’t work."

On a more positive note, USA Today shares, "In the past, that 'S' on Superman’s chest meant hope, and Corenswet imbues his hero with joy and optimism, from the boots all the way up to his signature spit curl. It's the Man of Steel who's perhaps deemed old-fashioned by some yet seems most vital now." The Guardian felt differently and explains that Gunn's "dull reboot never takes off."

Rolling Stone calls Superman a "living, breathing comic book," Den of Geek believes it "achieves true grace whenever it narrows its focus to Lois and Clark," and the BBC walked away feeling like "comic fans will love it, but this curio feels like 'an eccentric sci-fi B-movie.'"

While it's not quite a home run for DC Studios, Superman is far from a disaster and sounds like an enjoyable, hopeful return to form for a brand that was left damaged almost beyond repair after a difficult 2022 and 2023. Even with complaints about how much Gunn has packed into the movie, this sounds like a win for the DCU.

Do these reviews make a difference to your excitement levels for Superman?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Related:

SUPERMAN: Resurfaced Set Photos Are Actually From The Movie's Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/8/2025, 3:21 PM
Superman and DC are back!!!!! It's currently sitting at an 87%, which is above my 80% hopes for it. We'll see if it can stay there, but things look really good for the brand. Bring on Supergirl and Lanterns.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/8/2025, 3:41 PM
@TheJok3r - 88% with 96 reviews already which is enough reviews to mean unlikely to drop out of being certified fresh (although likely end up with four times as many in total). I mean it may well drop but good early signs at least and not oft the drop is drastic enough from 88 on nearly a hundred to be less than in the 70's when over 300 are in.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 3:41 PM
@TheJok3r - Welcome Back.

Very loyal to the comics which might not work for everyone, but fans will be thrilled. This is the best Superman, and James Gunn, movie to date. To focus on Superman’s kindness as his greatest strength is a fresh and timely approach. Also very funny!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/8/2025, 4:09 PM
@Apophis71 - Side note, seems almost all the negative counting against the aggragate that put up their score are around the 5 out of 10 mark so even the negatives could be said to be saying at worst average, all good signs that those wanting a fun CBM are getting exactly what they want even if there are issues some critics are focused on (that the audience may not even notice on first viewing in most cases, lol).
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 3:22 PM
Come on bro, I never see you write like this for Disney/Marvel.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/8/2025, 3:23 PM
@Irregular - lmao for real "overstuffed" - let's keep this energy for the next set of mediocre avengers movies
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 3:25 PM
@foreverintheway - This movie just became certified fresh too
Like the obvious Marvel bias is definitely showing. I think I'll just skip articles written by him if the topic is DC.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/8/2025, 3:26 PM
@Irregular - So far its way more positive than negative. I don't quite understand the "mixed reaction" hahaha!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 3:27 PM
@Irregular - You're right, I don't - because Mark usually does the review roundups for Marvel movies and shows. The only one I can recall doing lately is Daredevil: Born Again (guess you already forgot 3* review for Ironheart, which had a pretty negative headline).
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 3:30 PM
@movieguy18 - that's because there is no mixed reaction. You don't get a mixed reaction when you have 87 percent positive reviews. That's basic mathetmatics.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 3:34 PM
@JoshWilding - Right.....
https://comicbookmovie.com/captain-america/captain-america-brave-new-world/captain-america-brave-new-world-review-anthony-mackie-and-harrison-ford-electrify-the-screen-a216183

Love that Cap review that starts like this "Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen. And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome"

Love how it starts negative and then you like to twist it to make it seem like its a great movie.

But for Superman????
"Well, critics have now weighed in, and while there are more positive reviews than negative ones, these do appear somewhat mixed."

Pretty obvious.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/8/2025, 3:38 PM
@Irregular - What can you expect from disney "Journo" slaves? they will sabotage all non-disney related every chance they get.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 3:39 PM
@Irregular - You’re comparing my personal review for Cap 4 with a roundup of more than a dozen verdicts, some of which are negative. Sigh, another deluded user to add to the blocked list, I guess.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 3:51 PM
@JoshWilding - *shrugs* do it.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 3:58 PM
Good. Constructive criticism is always a way to get to Josh's insecure side.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/8/2025, 4:00 PM
@JoshWilding - "Sigh, another deluded user to add to the blocked list, I guess." lmfao because he doesn't like your review? Yet you'll do NOTHING about people using some of the most disgusting prejudicial language in your other articles. But someone doesn't like your review and THATS what you choose to weigh in on? You outright suck.
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/8/2025, 4:01 PM
@Irregular - He just blocked me and i wasn't even that critical
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/8/2025, 4:02 PM
@foreverintheway - Hate to break it to you, but I have no power to delete or moderate comments on this site. I report offensive comments all the time. Not down to me if nothing is done, but I’d ban 40% of the users here if it was. However, when someone is trolling me with bullshit, I block them.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 4:02 PM
@foreverintheway - Man I never seen him this insecure, and I usually defend him. Oh well. If he was truly professional he wouldn't need to respond to criticism. It's not a big deal what I said, it's just something I and a few others have pointed out.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 4:03 PM
@narrow290 - It's whatever. I'll just be careful not to comment on a Josh article. The more people engage on his articles, the more $$$ he gets.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 4:04 PM
@narrow290 - Comment in the future that is. Too late now for this article.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/8/2025, 3:22 PM
This will go down to a 30% score. It's falling FAST!
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 3:26 PM
@WalletsClosed - For context....Batman vs Superman started at 30% on RT.

Superman by James Gunn is now certified fresh.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/superman_2025
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 3:30 PM
@WalletsClosed - it’s certified fresh. It won’t. Lmao
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2025, 3:30 PM
@WalletsClosed - LOLLLLLLLLL
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/8/2025, 3:31 PM
@WalletsClosed - Nah it will remain within 70-80%. The box office is another matter on the other hand.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/8/2025, 3:31 PM
@WalletsClosed - I can smell your desperation.
jst5
jst5 - 7/8/2025, 3:39 PM
@WalletsClosed - There are already 100 reviews in....it won't fall under 70% at this point.
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 7/8/2025, 3:57 PM
@WalletsClosed - Just a reminder, Snyders highest rated film on RT was written by James Gunn. lol womp womp
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/8/2025, 4:08 PM
@WalletsClosed - lmfao I see your posts all over r/snydercut with the same username. You live in the weirdest little bubble my dude - please acquaint yourself with fresh air.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/8/2025, 4:14 PM
@foreverintheway - Seems like I have a stalker huh?
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/8/2025, 4:14 PM
@DarthMauve - No it was not. The script was completely re written. Keep on lying though
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 4:15 PM
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/8/2025, 4:17 PM
@Irregular - A cut and split up version sure
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 4:17 PM
@foreverintheway - AYO LOOK AT THIS!!!
https://www.reddit.com/user/WalletsClosed/
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2025, 4:21 PM
@WalletsClosed - Sorry all I see is James Gunn's Superman is at 87% and Man of Steel is at 57%.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/8/2025, 4:23 PM
@Irregular - And Ms. Marvel has a higher RT score than some of the best movies/shows of all time. What's your point?

Doesn't Black Panther have the highest RT score out of any superhero movie ever? What an absolute joke
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/8/2025, 4:23 PM
@Irregular - So you're a stalker? LMAO
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/8/2025, 3:22 PM
I saw y'all comments after the social media embargo dropped last night and I know what y'all are looking for.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 7/8/2025, 3:45 PM
