SUPERMAN First Reviews Promise An Overstuffed Reboot That Finally Does Right By The Man Of Steel

The social media reactions for Superman painted the DC Studios movie in a positive light. That came as a relief to DC fans who have had a pretty rough time of it between the lows of the DCEU and a crushing disappointment in last year's Joker: Folie à Deux.

The brief verdicts shared on X rarely tell the full story, particularly as many of the people sharing their take don't end up reviewing the films in question for their respective outlets.

Well, critics have now weighed in, and while there are easily more positive reviews than negative ones, some have been quick to find fault with what sounds like a very busy blockbuster. Despite a few common grumblings, almost everyone seems to have had a good time watching James Gunn's take on the Man of Steel, meaning their verdicts will no doubt fall into the "Fresh" category when all is said and done.

We'll start with the trades and Variety's take on Superman. "Gunn constructs an intricate game of a superhero saga that’s arresting and touching, and occasionally exhausting, in equal measure," the site explains.

The Wrap, however, says that Gunn succeeded in making a "great" Superman movie and argues that this "is as super as a Superman movie gets, and it’s worthy of our love."

Deadline's review was positive, but points out that, "Overall, Gunn might be trying to do too much here, basically throwing everything against the wall and hoping some of it sticks...at times Superman suffers from overload, much like Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy." The Hollywood Reporter adds, "Gunn’s Superman is overloaded, even muddled at times, but relentlessly entertaining."

So, we've established that Superman is jam-packed, but beyond that, IGN declares, "Superman is a wonderfully entertaining, heartfelt cinematic reset for the Man of Steel, and a great start for the DCU on the big screen." io9's review enthusiastically concludes with, "This Superman movie somehow both feels like a big deal and also a breezy, popcorn blockbuster. It’s a delight."

Entertainment Weekly wasn't quite as high on the reboot, noting, "With a cast this excellent, there's a capacity for something truly super in a future film — if only Gunn chooses to put the characters' humanity first."

Empire, meanwhile, panned it. "David Corenswet takes on the blue-and-red mantle admirably, and glimpses of Gunn’s signature sense of fun shine through," the site writes, "but a lack of humanity, originality and cohesion means the movie around them just doesn’t work."

On a more positive note, USA Today shares, "In the past, that 'S' on Superman’s chest meant hope, and Corenswet imbues his hero with joy and optimism, from the boots all the way up to his signature spit curl. It's the Man of Steel who's perhaps deemed old-fashioned by some yet seems most vital now." The Guardian felt differently and explains that Gunn's "dull reboot never takes off."

Rolling Stone calls Superman a "living, breathing comic book," Den of Geek believes it "achieves true grace whenever it narrows its focus to Lois and Clark," and the BBC walked away feeling like "comic fans will love it, but this curio feels like 'an eccentric sci-fi B-movie.'"

While it's not quite a home run for DC Studios, Superman is far from a disaster and sounds like an enjoyable, hopeful return to form for a brand that was left damaged almost beyond repair after a difficult 2022 and 2023. Even with complaints about how much Gunn has packed into the movie, this sounds like a win for the DCU.

