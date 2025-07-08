"Galactus Is Coming": THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Clip Features The Silver Surfer's Arrival On Earth

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, revealing the moment the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) arrives on Earth and shares a dire warning about the coming of Galactus...

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2025 03:07 PM EST
On a day when Superman is dominating headlines, Marvel Studios has just released a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In that, the Silver Surfer shares an ominous warning with the people of Earth, as the Fantastic Four watch on in awe.

It's a surprisingly creepy scene, and Shalla-Bal feels suitably alien and imposing. There's a hint at one point that Reed and Sue are keeping a secret, though we'd imagine they've already told Ben and Johnny that they're expecting Franklin at this stage. 

"Your planet is now marked for death. Your world will be consumed by the devourer," the Silver Surfer warns. "There is nothing you can do to stop him, for he is a universal force as essential as the stars."

"Hold your loved ones close and speak the words you've been afraid to speak," she continues. "Use this time to rejoice and celebrate, for your time is short. I herald his beginning, I herald your end. I herald...Galactus."

Marvel Studios has faced backlash for using Shalla-Bal instead of Norrin Radd. However, the latter is expected to be introduced post-Avengers: Secret Wars as the new timeline's Silver Surfer. Whether Galactus will return remains to be seen. 

Even with Superman set to land in theaters this week, Marvel Studios is likely to continue hyping up The Fantastic Four: First Steps. After all, it also hits the big screen just two weeks from Friday (sooner in some countries).

You can watch this new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS - Sue & Reed Are Really Late For Sunday Dinner In Official New Clip
ferf
ferf - 7/8/2025, 3:07 PM
looks bad
LordMushu
LordMushu - 7/8/2025, 3:08 PM
Ok I loved that
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/8/2025, 3:10 PM
Still looks nothing spectacular it looks bad
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/8/2025, 3:10 PM
Dope AF.

Chills. [frick]ing chills.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/8/2025, 3:10 PM
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/8/2025, 3:12 PM
RockReigns
ObserverIO
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/8/2025, 3:11 PM
Canyoublush
McMurdo
RolandD
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/8/2025, 3:11 PM
Looks dope. Loving her voice and presence.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 7/8/2025, 3:13 PM
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2025, 3:13 PM
Screw the haters, her design looks awesome.
AllsGood
narrow290
McMurdo
MisterBones
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/8/2025, 3:19 PM
“…speak the words you've been afraid to speak,"

“I herald his beginning, I herald your end. I herald...Galactus."

Love the dialogue and the delivery
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 7/8/2025, 3:21 PM
they should have lead with this earlier in the marketing campaign. MS has been too cute with F4 like it's a Pixar movie.

her delivery here is haunting and helps sell the unease and pressure the team should feel to save their world.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/8/2025, 3:21 PM
Silver Surfette looks absolutely terrible.

But you can't spell Disney without DEI
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/8/2025, 3:21 PM
Really like the voice and the sound effect. Hate the black makeup, the eyes and the ears are weird. Also, the worn out metal is good but i prefer the 2007 shiny metal it was straight out of the comics.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 3:25 PM
That was pretty cool , I liked the kinda creepy feel of it…

I enjoyed Garner’s performance in that clip as this calm , emotionless being that has an air of mystery around them.

I’m interested to see why Shakman & Co went with Shalla Bal as Silver Surfer other then just to add more freshness to the film given we have already had a Silver Surfer & Galactus story on film…

Thematically I could see it having to do with the theme of motherhood or just parenthood in general as she perhaps sees Sue trying to save & defend her world and child which this version remembers she did aswell thus making her turn on her master then.

Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/8/2025, 3:26 PM
She looks good. I know Norrin is stated to be in the movie. So no big deal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 3:28 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - he is?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/8/2025, 3:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - apparently. LaKeith Stanfield Is rumored to play him
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2025, 3:36 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - I didn’t hear that or atleast don’t remember it…

Would be a good choice but we’ll see.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 7/8/2025, 3:45 PM
Can wait for the after credits where Norin stumbles across the board and they tease him becoming SS…absolute retarded slop

RolandD
RolandD - 7/8/2025, 3:45 PM
This looked very good. I have to agree with some of the other users here. Lots of promos and clips have been light-hearted and it has worked. It just got really serious here with this clip, haunting and creepy. At one point, I almost expected her to say, “You are all about to become Children of Thanos.” 😉
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 7/8/2025, 3:46 PM
This looks incredible
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/8/2025, 3:48 PM
The CGI is shamefully bad but her voice and overall presence is great.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/8/2025, 3:53 PM
That actually looks pretty good, all things considered.

Wish it was Norrin Radd, but she looks better than I was expecting her to.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/8/2025, 4:01 PM
She looks absolutely terrible.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/8/2025, 4:05 PM
“If it breathes, I can [frick] it.” - Johnny, probably.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/8/2025, 4:08 PM
Thats tough 🔥🔥🔥

