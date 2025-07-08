"Galactus Is Coming": THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Clip Features The Silver Surfer's Arrival On Earth

On a day when Superman is dominating headlines, Marvel Studios has just released a new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In that, the Silver Surfer shares an ominous warning with the people of Earth, as the Fantastic Four watch on in awe.

It's a surprisingly creepy scene, and Shalla-Bal feels suitably alien and imposing. There's a hint at one point that Reed and Sue are keeping a secret, though we'd imagine they've already told Ben and Johnny that they're expecting Franklin at this stage.

"Your planet is now marked for death. Your world will be consumed by the devourer," the Silver Surfer warns. "There is nothing you can do to stop him, for he is a universal force as essential as the stars."

"Hold your loved ones close and speak the words you've been afraid to speak," she continues. "Use this time to rejoice and celebrate, for your time is short. I herald his beginning, I herald your end. I herald...Galactus."

Marvel Studios has faced backlash for using Shalla-Bal instead of Norrin Radd. However, the latter is expected to be introduced post-Avengers: Secret Wars as the new timeline's Silver Surfer. Whether Galactus will return remains to be seen.

Even with Superman set to land in theaters this week, Marvel Studios is likely to continue hyping up The Fantastic Four: First Steps. After all, it also hits the big screen just two weeks from Friday (sooner in some countries).

You can watch this new clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the players below.

Galactus is coming.



Watch this new clip from Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps and experience the film in theaters July 25. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR70zbu pic.twitter.com/fS3k6GbfRf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 8, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.