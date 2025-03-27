DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Adds THE CONJURING Star Lily Taylor In Key Role

Cameras are still rolling on the second season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, and we now have word on a new addition to the cast of the Disney+ series.

Set photos have already revealed that Annie Parisse (Law and Order, Monster in Law, How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days) will appear in an undisclosed role (all we know is that her character is detained by Kingpin's anti-vigilante task force), and Deadline is reporting that Lily Taylor (Outer Range, The Conjuring, High Fidelity) will be joining her.

We don't have a name for Taylor's character just yet, but she is believed to be playing "a political foe for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk." As previously reported, Matthew Lillard is also on board.

Two episodes of Born Again aired this week, and the second saw Matt Murdock (finally) suit up as Daredevil again to track down and take out the serial killer known as Muse.

Earlier today, Disney+ shared two new posters featuring previously-released artwork of the Man Without Fear and Kingpin in the style of the twisted graffiti artist's gruesome artwork.

Check out the posters at the links below along with the recent mid-season trailer.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.