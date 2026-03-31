DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Hot Toys Figure Spotlights The Man Without Fear's Shadowland Suit

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 finally gave Matt Murdock a red suit far more in line with the comic books than what we'd seen on Netflix. However, it was still missing one important element: the classic "DD" logo.

In Season 2, Matt Murdock has painted his costume black to help him remain incognito in a city now ruled by Mayor Wilson Fisk. That's allowed for the inclusion of the double-Ds on Daredevil's chest, a welcome change that we can now take a closer look at thanks to Hot Toys.

The Hong Kong-based manufacturer of highly detailed 1/6th-scale action figures still hasn't quite captured Charlie Cox's likeness, but it's pretty close. Overall, this should look undeniably badass on any collector's shelf.

How the hero's look will continue to evolve moving forward remains to be seen. Much of that will hinge on how Season 2, particularly amid speculation that we'll see the vigilante placed behind bars.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane teased what sounds like a bold new direction for the Man Without Fear heading into Season 3.

"Every time I say something, there’s repercussions. [Laughs.] So, Parts 1 and 2 of this current story, where Fisk becomes the mayor and Matt leads the resistance — that dynamic comes to a place that is inevitable," he shared. "And no, it’s not the end of Fisk’s story in any way, shape, or form."

"There are a few comic book runs that are part of the lore, and we take bits and pieces of those, mash them up and use them as inspiration. We’ve done that this season and last, and we’re doing it in Season 3."

"It’s all part of the larger story of Matt Murdock’s struggle with being someone who has such respect for the law and breaks it on a regular basis," Scardapane added. "You know, the story never ends with these two."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Hot Toys figure, along with an official product description, below.