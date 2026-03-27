DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 MCU Timeline Placement Officially Confirmed - Here's What It Means

Much has been said about where Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline, especially amid concerns that Thunderbolts* somewhat contradicts the events of both seasons.

There's nothing in the movie to suggest Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force is patrolling the streets, but the battle with The Void happens fairly quickly, meaning it's feasible that they didn't have time to get there. Still, it appears the impact of The Sentry's attack won't be felt on Daredevil or the Kingpin.

It's not the end of the world, and it isn't that hard to figure out. Still, for those of you eager to know where Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 fits into the MCU's timeline, we have an answer.

Season 1 played out after Deadpool & Wolverine and Agatha All Along. Season 2, meanwhile, happens after Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (meaning all three movies were set during the six months between each season).

Interestingly, Wonder Man is now confirmed to have occurred after the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also set after Season 2, which was confirmed by a pretty sizeable spoiler in that movie's first trailer.

Take this with a pinch of salt, but @Cryptic4KQual has said that, while Daredevil is unlikely to ever join the Avengers, the "chances of him being in Doomsday [have] shot up a bit."

We have no additional insights, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Cox teased the upcoming clash between the Man Without Fear and Kingpin of Crime as the Mayor Fisk storyline wraps up ahead of Season 3:

"The filming of it was rough. The location is a very dark, dingy, cold, depressing basement in Soho somewhere. I'm in the Daredevil suit, which has its challenges, and Vincent wears the Fisk [bodysuit] underneath his costume, and that is incredibly debilitating to him. So there's a funny feeling because you go into those work days knowing you're making something that's got a good chance of being something that the fans remember from the whole season, that it's gonna be one of the talked-about moments, but you're also aware that the next two days are gonna be hard — like really, really long, hard days — and your body is gonna really feel it."

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.