DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

The first reactions for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again were overwhelmingly positive, but early social media takes don't always reflect the critical consensus - especially when there's a late embargo.

Now, with the season 2 premiere, "The Northern Star," streaming on Disney+, critics have begun to share their full reviews.

With 32 verdicts counted so far, Born Again season 2 is currently sitting at a near-perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes (the first season eventually settled at 87%).

Though a lot of the reviews do point out a few problems (it sounds like the first few episodes take a while to get going), for the most part, critics seem to feel that this season is an improvement over the first, boasting a tighter narrative, more compelling arcs for the supporting characters, and higher stakes.

The final few episodes are also said to be up there with the most thrilling and intense television Marvel Studios has produced.

Have a read through the reviews at the links below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

The first episode of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 just released on Disney+. But does this season improve on Season 1?



Find out in our review… https://t.co/yRCQAfLGgh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 25, 2026

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN season 2 is timely and everything you want it to be and more. Our review:https://t.co/Ow4AzgBPW2 — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) March 25, 2026

Despite some grand ambitions and enjoyable moments, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 pulls its punches and misses the mark. Here's our review. https://t.co/zLYcqLGZoz — /Film (@slashfilm) March 25, 2026

The Man Without Fear is back in Hell's Kitchen in Daredevil: Season 2, which is a step up from season 1, but still falls short of the Netflix original.



Check out our full 3.5/5⭐ review of the new Marvel show below ⬇️https://t.co/PjcCUemwWi pic.twitter.com/OFco8uNWT9 — Total Film (@totalfilm) March 25, 2026

The second season of #DaredevilBornAgain proves itself as a worthy successor to the original series after an uneven first season. The stakes are higher than ever and the plot dares to take big swings.



Read our full ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 review: https://t.co/J8tHHuEZOX — Feature First 🍿🎬 (@Feature_First) March 25, 2026

"Thematically timely with some ferocious action to boot, Born Again’s second season largely hits the bullseye."



Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear returns in #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 — streaming now on Disney+.



Read our review: https://t.co/9BVAViux3z pic.twitter.com/8VKKsZjgwp — Empire (@empiremagazine) March 25, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."