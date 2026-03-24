DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Land

The first reactions for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again were overwhelmingly positive, but early social media takes don't always reflect the critical consensus - especially when there's a late embargo.
Now, with the season 2 premiere, "The Northern Star," streaming on Disney+, critics have begun to share their full reviews.
With 32 verdicts counted so far, Born Again season 2 is currently sitting at a near-perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes (the first season eventually settled at 87%).
Though a lot of the reviews do point out a few problems (it sounds like the first few episodes take a while to get going), for the most part, critics seem to feel that this season is an improvement over the first, boasting a tighter narrative, more compelling arcs for the supporting characters, and higher stakes.
The final few episodes are also said to be up there with the most thrilling and intense television Marvel Studios has produced.
Have a read through the reviews at the links below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.
Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."
About The Author:
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.