DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Rumor Reveals A Big DEFENDERS Update; [SPOILER] Could Make MCU Return

Daredevil: Born Again's third episode will be released on Disney+ this Wednesday but with cameras already rolling on season 2, many fans are already eager to learn what those 8 episodes hold in store for the Man Without Fear.

The Cosmic Circus has shared a handful of updates today, including plans for the Defenders. As the site's Alex Perez posits, "It will be interesting to see how that plays out in the second season, and how Matt will convince them to step out of the shadows after what happens in season 1."

That's likely a reference to Mayor Wilson Fisk's plan to clamp down on vigilantes roaming the Big Apple. This presumably means Marvel Studios has convinced Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) to reprise their respective Netflix roles.

However, in the latter's case, the insider believes that, when Danny Rand returns, it might not be in the way "most people would want" (there have long been theories about him acting as a mentor to the next Iron Fist, Lin Lie).

By now, we're sure you've watched Daredevil: Born Again's premiere and caught all those references to the Echo TV series. According to this report, there are rumblings about Alaqua Cox reprising her role as Maya Lopez in season 2. This makes sense on several levels, particularly as she has a history with the Kingpin and briefly crossed paths with Daredevil in her show.

During a recent interview, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was asked about the future of the Defenders in the MCU. "I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox," he teased. "Obviously, we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book, [where] if you can draw it, you can do it."

"We're dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television," Winderbaum continued. "But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

