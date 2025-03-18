DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photo Isn't Good News For New York City's Superheroes - Possible SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photo Isn't Good News For New York City's Superheroes - Possible SPOILERS

Another photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again has surfaced on social media today and, this time, it sheds some light on Mayor Fisk's plans for New York's vigilantes. Be warned that spoilers follow...

By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Work is underway on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in New York. We've yet to see anything too revealing, but a new shot of a poster displayed on the city's streets doesn't bode well for the Big Apple's vigilantes.

Alongside a stern shot of Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk, the words "Fisk" and "Making NYC Safe" are displayed alongside a phone number: 555-NOMASKS.

Looking to the comic books for clues, it seems likely that the Kingpin of Crime has successfully outlawed vigilantes in New York and is now encouraging people to report any masked do-gooders they see in action. This might explain why Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was recently seen attempting to keep a low profile.

Fisk clamping down on vigilantes isn't good news for the MCU's street-level superheroes, though there aren't really that many of them beyond the likes of Daredevil and Spider-Man. Does this mean Fisk has similarly clamped down on the heroes who typically assemble as The Avengers? Hopefully, answers are coming. 

"I've read the same amount as Charlie [Cox], six, and I love where it's going," D'Onofrio recently said of Daredevil: Born Again season 2. "It's going to be quite something by the end of it, by the end of the next season. By the end of Season 2, there's something quite amazing I feel is going to happen. We've both talked to Dario about the other half of it, but we're not completely clear on it."

"We haven't read the scripts yet, but they're going to be delivered, and we're going to read them. But I do have an idea of some of the details of what's going to happen midway through and past, and it's intense. It's quite something. Like Charlie just said, I wouldn't say that unless I felt it."

"It's going to be a lot of work. We have a lot of work ahead of us," the Kingpin actor continued. "It's going to be emotional and full of physical altercations. [Laughs] I don't know what to say, but it's going to be a crazy season."

Check out this new Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photo in the X post below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/18/2025, 8:56 AM
I hope they go as far as possibld with this.
With a lot of luck it will force Sony to implement this into Spider-man 4
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/18/2025, 9:16 AM
You basically posted this same article yesterday too.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 3/18/2025, 9:22 AM
I tried calling the number 🤣…
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 3/18/2025, 9:24 AM
@fanboy03191 - and?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/18/2025, 9:26 AM
It would be cool if you could type that number in and there’s a real hotline on the other end haha.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 3/18/2025, 9:37 AM
this is a adaptation of the recent story in the books Devil's Reign. I LOVE BEING A NERD!!!!!!

