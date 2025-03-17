DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos See Matt Murdock Go Incognito As He Reunites With An Old Friend

While critics got to see Daredevil: Born Again's first season in its entirety, everyone else has only seen the first three instalments (the fourth hits Disney+ tomorrow evening).

That wouldn't normally matter too much but with work underway on season 2, more photos from the show's set in New York have been shared on social media today and they could be considered somewhat spoilery.

As you can see in the X posts below, Matt Murdock appears to be keeping a low profile as he meets with his friend and Murdock & McDuffie's resident investigator, Cherry. Why is the lawyer seemingly keeping his head down? That obviously remains to be seen.

Something many fans will be eager to see more of when the show returns next year is a greater number of scenes featuring Cox's Man Without Fear and Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk.

"I think that, on a personal level, we love working together," Cox recently said of their lack of shared scenes in season 1. "It's such fun, and those days...I long for them."

"Bringing these two iconic characters together and the fun we have as actors portraying them is the best. I think that you're right insofar as — you have to think of these characters as when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object."

"When they collide, it is explosive. And we have to maintain those stakes," he continued. "So if you bring them together too often where nothing happens, other than just a conversation, then you start to lose those stakes that we talked about."

Netflix's Daredevil also only had Matt and Fisk cross paths sporadically and their meetings, whether it be in an alleyway, a prison visiting room, or the Kingpin's penthouse, were always explosive.

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos below and let us know your thoughts and theories on what might be happening in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+.