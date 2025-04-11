DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Sees The Hero Fighting - Or Teaming Up With - [SPOILER]

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is shooting in New York, and new videos from the show's set reveal all Hell breaking loose at Fogwell's Gym in Hell's Kitchen.

As you can see below, the Man Without Fear and Bullseye come crashing through the gym's window; however, it appears they jump through individually, with Bullseye running off before the Man Without Fear heads in the same direction.

Moments later, the Anti-Vigilante Task Force bursts through the doors on the hunt for the vigilante and villain. Is it possible they're forced to work together? That may be the case, though it's just as likely that the hero stops Dex from killing Mayor Fisk before they're both forced to flee from the cops.

During a recent interview with Inverse, Daniel Blake actor Michael Gandolfini teased Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher in next Tuesday's season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again.

"Me and JB, we went boxing — and this is when they were still talking to him about doing it. We were sort of both having this moment of like, 'Oh my God, we’re going to do this thing. What’s it going to be like?' Trying to figure out where it was going... We talked about it quite a lot.

"I hung out in his trailer every day. When he was on set, we just hung out all the time. I know the insanity that awaits," Gandolfini teased. "People are going to lose their minds."

Back to this new look at Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and it's quite something to see 'ol Hornhead rocking a costume - "DD" logo, and all - as he shared the screen with Bullseye. Remember, Dex was never set to be part of the show before that creative overhaul.

You can watch the latest footage from the set in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.