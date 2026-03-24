DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Casting Report Reveals Details On Mysterious New Character

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Casting Report Reveals Details On Mysterious New Character

The first details on a new character that'll be introduced in the third season of Daredevil: Born Again have been revealed, prompting some interesting theories online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 24, 2026 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere later tonight on Disney+, and the Man Without Fear's acclaimed series has already been confirmed to return for at least one more season.

The likes of Elektra (Elodie Yung), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) have been rumored to reprise their Netflix series roles for season 3, but we now have word on a mysterious new character referred to only as "Junior" in the casting report.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel is currently searching for a male actor of at least 18 years of age "to play a teenager, Latino and/or Black. Works with his father on a fishing boat. Character speaks English and either Spanish, Portuguese, or Haitian Creole in scenes - please submit Actors who speak either Spanish, Portuguese, or Haitian Creole."

There's some wild speculation online that this could turn out to be Miles Morales, but even if Marvel Studios was planning to introduce a new Spider-Man to the MCU (and it is probably only a matter of time), rights issues would likely prevent him from showing up on the small screen.

While this "Junior" could turn out to be a character from the comics, he's just as likely to have been created for the show. The fact that he works on a fishing boat could tie in to Wilson Fisk's plans for the Red Hook docks.

What do you make of this casting call? Drop us a comment down below, and check out some videos from last night's world premiere in NYC.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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