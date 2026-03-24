DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Casting Report Reveals Details On Mysterious New Character

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere later tonight on Disney+, and the Man Without Fear's acclaimed series has already been confirmed to return for at least one more season.

The likes of Elektra (Elodie Yung), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) have been rumored to reprise their Netflix series roles for season 3, but we now have word on a mysterious new character referred to only as "Junior" in the casting report.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel is currently searching for a male actor of at least 18 years of age "to play a teenager, Latino and/or Black. Works with his father on a fishing boat. Character speaks English and either Spanish, Portuguese, or Haitian Creole in scenes - please submit Actors who speak either Spanish, Portuguese, or Haitian Creole."

There's some wild speculation online that this could turn out to be Miles Morales, but even if Marvel Studios was planning to introduce a new Spider-Man to the MCU (and it is probably only a matter of time), rights issues would likely prevent him from showing up on the small screen.

While this "Junior" could turn out to be a character from the comics, he's just as likely to have been created for the show. The fact that he works on a fishing boat could tie in to Wilson Fisk's plans for the Red Hook docks.

What do you make of this casting call? Drop us a comment down below, and check out some videos from last night's world premiere in NYC.

Avocados at law. Charlie Cox and Elden Henson reunite at the #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 Premiere Launch Event.



Stream the new season tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wxpgV3JA2T — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 24, 2026

The cast and creative team behind #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 on the red carpet at the New York Premiere Launch Event!



Stream the new season tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hNEu3zkDf3 — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 24, 2026

Matthew Lillard at the #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 Premiere Launch Event.



Stream the new season tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rbHE5ZlC5V — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 24, 2026

The Kingpin has arrived. Vincent D’Onofrio at the New York Premiere Launch Event for #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2.



Stream the new season tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f9THwUaxRk — Daredevil (@Daredevil) March 24, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."