DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Rumor Reveals What Leads To The Defenders Reunion - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Rumor Reveals What Leads To The Defenders Reunion - SPOILERS

A new Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 rumour has revealed some insights into the return of the Defenders, explaining why they've reassembled after last teaming up on Netflix in 2017.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Over the past few days, photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 in New York have confirmed rumours that Mike Colter and Finn Jones are returning as Luke Cage and Iron Fist in the Disney+ series. 

Whether we'll see them in Season 2 is currently a mystery to us. Still, there's understandably a lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding this long-awaited Defenders reunion (Krysten Ritter was spotted alongside the Heroes for Hire as Jessica Jones). 

Someone we haven't seen yet is Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear. This team wouldn't quite be the Defenders without him, but what has led to Luke, Jess, and Danny teaming up again? 

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, when Season 3 begins, the focus will be on this trio protecting New York in Matt Murdock's absence. We now know that Wilson Fisk's time as Mayor ends in Season 2, so what threat is serious enough to get the Defenders back in action? 

The Hand is one compelling possibility, especially as their return—now looking a lot more comic-accurate—was a big part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer. That movie takes place after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, so the onus is now on Marvel Television to make sure all this makes sense. Of course, not even the web-slinger can protect an entire city, so Daredevil being M.I.A. will leave big shoes to fill. 

Where is Daredevil? That's a spoiler too big to share ahead of the Season 2 finale, but suffice to say that fans of the comics can probably figure out where this is going (and why now might be a good time for Iron Fist to return). 

In related news, a featurette taking us behind the scenes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 3's incredible prison break fight scene has also been released today. You can check it out in the players below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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