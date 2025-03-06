DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Addresses The Premiere's Big Punisher Tease And Frank Castle's Return

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has addressed that big Punisher tease in the show's two-episode premiere and drops some hints about what we'll see from Frank Castle in future episodes.

By JoshWilding - Mar 06, 2025 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: IGN

In Daredevil: Born Again's second episode, Matt Murdock finds himself on the wrong side of some dirty cops. They're planning to kill a witness who can clear White Tiger's name, and ultimately receive a savage beating from the Man Without Fear. 

In a blink-and-you'd-miss-it moment, one of them is revealed to have a Punisher tattoo on his arm. Comic book fans will know that Frank Castle had no love for the cops who idolise him and, in an interview with IGN, showrunner Dario Scardapane addressed what this tease means for the series moving forward. 

"Yes, that tattoo should be a hint," he started. "There is a Frank Castle storyline that is, I think, deep and rich and has been begging to be told. It was in one of the comics, but Frank's appearance is not random. It comes back to [the idea] of who is a vigilante, who's good, who's bad, and Frank is one of those incredibly galvanizing characters."

"Frank comes into our world with a purpose. That purpose is executed," Scardapane continued. "Does it have something to do with these men that we see in that apartment? Yes."

The Punisher's iconic skull symbol has frequently been used by real-life members of the police and military, something the character's co-creator, Gerry Conway, has often shared his displeasure with. 

For Scardapane, tackling that issue in Daredevil: Born Again was "incredibly important" to him, Marvel, and Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal. 

"That discussion and that dichotomy and..the feelings, emotions, and conversation about that specific issue is tackled in this season. And I think it's tackled really well. And I think Jon in particular knows how to voice that discussion probably better than anybody," he teased.

Bernthal is expected to appear in at least two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again and has already lined up a Special Presentation revolving around The Punisher. That doesn't have a confirmed release date but is officially in the works for Disney+

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler Discussion And Poll - How Would You Rate The Latest MCU TV Series?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/6/2025, 6:12 AM
Big Pun is in this? RIP brother
Repian
Repian - 3/6/2025, 6:16 AM
This goes beyond a police cult. The Punisher has become a symbol. He is the inspiration for many who operate outside the law. The Punisher has created a generation of vigilante killers and it is his responsibility to put an end to it.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 6:22 AM
The Punisher Reeeeeeeeeeeturns
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 6:25 AM
It was so cool to see that tease since I hope it leads to this moment from the comics…

User Comment Image

Given the context here though , it will be probably a more violent beatdown lol.

