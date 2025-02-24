DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Debunks Rob Liefeld's Claim The Series Was Originally A "Comedy"

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld recently cut ties with Marvel following a series of alleged transgressions. Among them was the fact he didn't get an invite to the afterparty at Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere and the lack of a substantial credit during the movie's opening titles.

Since then, tearing into Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige has pretty much become Liefeld's entire personality on social media. The comic book writer and artist has also shared some wild claims about MCU projects he had no involvement with.

As well as declaring that Captain America: Brave New World was reshot four times, Liefeld recently shared, "Prior to the Marvel Brass finally listening to the talent, [Daredevil: Born Again] was a comedy! They brought in action impression Phil Silvera who literally reshot most every episode."

Talking to ComicBook.com, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane - who was enlisted to creatively overhaul the series after Chris Ord and Matt Corman dropped the ball - debunked Liefeld's accusations (something Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio also wasted no time in doing last week).

"Phil did an amazing job with our action sequences, but he didn’t direct the episodes, and I don’t think [the producers] envisioned it as a comedy," Scardapane confirmed. "What I saw when I got in and started playing around wasn’t a comedy."

It's not overly surprising to learn that Liefeld greatly exaggerated and, of all the issues we've heard Daredevil: Born Again had in its previous iteration, being a comedy has never been one of them.

In fact, the bigger issue was Marvel Studios' initial decision to largely ignore Netflix's Daredevil. "It led to a feeling of, maybe we don't have to define it. Maybe we can play it loose," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum explained in a recent interview. "It really wasn't clear until we watched the series after the strike that we had to choose."

As for Liefeld, he's spending his time calling for Feige to be fired after Captain America: Brave New World grossed $7.2 million during its second weekend in theaters.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.