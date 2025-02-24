DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Debunks Rob Liefeld's Claim The Series Was Originally A "Comedy"

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Debunks Rob Liefeld's Claim The Series Was Originally A &quot;Comedy&quot;

Daredevil: Born Again underwent many changes during its creative overhaul, but showrunner Dario Scardapane has now shrugged off some wild claims from Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld recently cut ties with Marvel following a series of alleged transgressions. Among them was the fact he didn't get an invite to the afterparty at Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere and the lack of a substantial credit during the movie's opening titles.

Since then, tearing into Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige has pretty much become Liefeld's entire personality on social media. The comic book writer and artist has also shared some wild claims about MCU projects he had no involvement with. 

As well as declaring that Captain America: Brave New World was reshot four times, Liefeld recently shared, "Prior to the Marvel Brass finally listening to the talent, [Daredevil: Born Again] was a comedy! They brought in action impression Phil Silvera who literally reshot most every episode."

Talking to ComicBook.com, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane - who was enlisted to creatively overhaul the series after Chris Ord and Matt Corman dropped the ball - debunked Liefeld's accusations (something Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio also wasted no time in doing last week). 

"Phil did an amazing job with our action sequences, but he didn’t direct the episodes, and I don’t think [the producers] envisioned it as a comedy," Scardapane confirmed. "What I saw when I got in and started playing around wasn’t a comedy."

It's not overly surprising to learn that Liefeld greatly exaggerated and, of all the issues we've heard Daredevil: Born Again had in its previous iteration, being a comedy has never been one of them. 

In fact, the bigger issue was Marvel Studios' initial decision to largely ignore Netflix's Daredevil"It led to a feeling of, maybe we don't have to define it. Maybe we can play it loose," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum explained in a recent interview. "It really wasn't clear until we watched the series after the strike that we had to choose."

As for Liefeld, he's spending his time calling for Feige to be fired after Captain America: Brave New World grossed $7.2 million during its second weekend in theaters. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/24/2025, 6:53 AM
Rob is on the war path!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/24/2025, 6:56 AM
Lie-feld
LegendaryOutlaw
LegendaryOutlaw - 2/24/2025, 6:58 AM
So tired of hearing from Liefeld.

Only good point he’s ever made has been about comic creators being credited and fairly compensated. Outside of that he’s spewed nothing but BS.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 7:01 AM
@LegendaryOutlaw - yep

Best point he’s made by far though it’s still somewhat contradictory since he’s tried to undermine Fabian Niceza’s co creation credit for Deadpool too
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/24/2025, 6:58 AM
Rob is so mad, he even created an account here to whine about all the Marxist Leninist anti-white movies !
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/24/2025, 7:17 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - are we sure about that one tho?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/24/2025, 7:07 AM
Yup, everything was pointing to it starting out as a serious legal drama, the whole idea that Matt dropped being DD due to an offscreen death of his friends isn't indicative of being comedic. The two main issues was trying to differ enough yet the main two characters be similar enough to the Netflix versions creating a weird limbo and taking too many episodes to get much action and Murdock suiting up again. As to how much, if at all, the overall story changed, how much was added is less clear but still retains the trial of the century adaption with the original White Tiger it was always supposed to start out with, we simply now have Hector in action first prior to being arrested it seems and of course now decided to state Netflix IS fully canon even if little from it is referenced on the new series.

Anyway, looks like it should be good at least, hopefully will be great and not another Secret Invasion that sounded and looked very promising and turned into a major letdown in many ways (even if still some bits of it I liked, even if probably had more flaws than any other of the more serious D+ Marvel series').
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 7:17 AM
I could have seen the prior iteration of the show perhaps being lighter akin to the Mark Waid run but that was not a comedy by any means since it had its fair share of drama aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However any movie or show being lighter is automatically labeled as a comedy so I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case or Liefeld is spewing BS which is likely.

