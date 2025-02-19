DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Responds To Rob Liefeld's Claim Series Was Originally A "Comedy"

After Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld claimed that Daredevil: Born Again was a "comedy" before the cast intervened, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has set the record straight. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

As you're likely already aware, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld recently severed ties with Marvel after sharing his displeasure with how he was credited in Deadpool & Wolverine; the comic book writer and artist also vented his frustrations after he wasn't invited to the premiere's afterparty. 

Like Beau DeMayo, Liefeld now spends much of his time online sharing his issues with the company with anyone willing to listen. His latest podcast, for example, is titled "Marvel: How Feige Lost His Fastball." 

Last night, Liefeld took to X and declared, "Prior to the Marvel Brass finally listening to the talent, [Daredevil: Born Again] was a comedy! They brought in action impression Phil Silvera who literally reshot most every episode. The action and stunts are next level!"

That prompted Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio to chime in and set the record straight. Acknowledging that Silvera (who also worked on Deadpool) did indeed lend a helping hand with Daredevil: Born Again, he also credited showrunner Dario Scardapane for his input and dismissed the notion of there being any sort of rift between Marvel Studios and the show's cast.

"Phil was hired again for the stunts that's true. Yet the new episodes even the action scenes were written by Dario our showrunner," D'Onofrio explained. "Phil came in with his expertise and coordinated the stunts."

"It was a wonderful restart and we all worked really hard for the fans. Charlie, myself and Dario our producers and studio heads felt like we knew what the fans wanted. That was our goal," the actor added. 

Much has been said about Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul. While sweeping changes were made, this isn't a Captain America: Brave New World-style situation with reshoots used to try and fix a project that wasn't working.

In contrast, the Man Without Fear's MCU return was taken back to the drawing board, with only a few of the scenes shot by the previous creative team carrying over to this new version.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

