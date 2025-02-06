DEADPOOL Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Cuts Ties With Marvel: "Kevin Feige Does Not Treat Comic Book Creators Well"

DEADPOOL Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Cuts Ties With Marvel: &quot;Kevin Feige Does Not Treat Comic Book Creators Well&quot;

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has very publicly cut ties with Marvel, citing issues with how he was credited on Deadpool & Wolverine, the way he was treated at the premiere, and Kevin Feige's actions.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has very publicly severed ties with Marvel.

He’s worked with them on and off for over three decades. However, after dropping a scathing new edition of his Robservations podcast, Liefeld has laid out his many issues with the studio in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter...and they mostly seem to boil down to how he was treated at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. 

One of his biggest grievances was discovering at the event that neither he nor his family had been invited to the after-party. "It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me," Liefeld bemoans, sharing his disappointment that Disney allegedly deleted photos of him with the movie’s creatives taken on the red carpet. 

While Liefeld points to deeper issues - such as Marvel Studios’ decision to give Marvel Comics editor Roy Thomas a co-creator credit on Wolverine - he’s particularly upset about not getting a splashy credit at the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine (along with special treatment like invites to global premieres and promotional opportunities). Money wasn’t an issue because it sounds like he's been paid handsomely for his efforts.

After sending a scathing email to Marvel, Liefeld was ignored but told by his agents that it wasn’t appreciated. While the company has not shared a direct response to his comments from earlier today, one insider points to his previous attempts to diminish the role Fabian Nicieza played in co-creating the Merc with a Mouth. "While we respect what he’s contributed, he does not respect what others have contributed," they note.

Despite only receiving a mention at the end of the credits, Liefeld had a store named after him in the movie’s biggest action scene and was invited to visit the set. Without elaborating on why, he claims to have been made to feel unwelcome during that trip to London (and, unlike with Deadpool and Deadpool 2), he wasn’t asked to be part of test screenings or the marketing team's work on Deadpool & Wolverine).

"Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well. That is my personal experience," Liefeld said on his podcast before telling the trade, "Do I think he can improve his relationship with comic creators? Yes." This comes after the writer and artist believes Feige snubbed him at the premiere.

Worth noting is the fact Feige is often seen name-checking and meeting with comic creatives; he even welcomed them to a Daredevil: Born Again panel at last October’s New York Comic Con. 

"You can’t always share your hits. Sometimes you have to share your misses. This one was a miss," adds Liefeld, still hurting from the falling out. "It was important for me to do the podcast, so people could hear my voice. You didn’t hear anyone who was angry. At times, it was hard to hide how sad I was."

Deadpool 4 isn’t officially in development as we write this but Ryan Reynolds is expected to return as Wade Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. It’s unclear what the future holds in store for Liefeld, though his last Marvel Comics work drops this month.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hot Toys Reveals Its Blade Figure Based On Wesley Snipes' Iconic Daywalker
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hot Toys Reveals Its Blade Figure Based On Wesley Snipes' Iconic Daywalker
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Dafne Keen Talks Possible AVENGERS Role And Becoming The MCU's Main Wolverine
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Dafne Keen Talks Possible AVENGERS Role And Becoming The MCU's Main Wolverine

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/6/2025, 4:44 PM
But wasn't he invited to the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/6/2025, 4:46 PM
Off-topic: Vision TV series adds it's first series regular in actor Ruaridh Mollica.

https://deadline.com/2025/02/vision-ruaridh-mollica-tucker-marvel-disney-plus-1236280598/

@JoshWilding @MarkCassidy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 4:50 PM
@NinnesMBC - not familiar with him but congratts!!.

Hope he does well.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/6/2025, 4:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - His name for some reason rings bells to me but IDK why, probably I've got him mixed up with someone else.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/6/2025, 4:46 PM
Sounds like the problem is with Liefeld
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 2/6/2025, 4:53 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - It’s definitely not the first time I’ve heard these major comic book companies and studios shade creators though. Rob may be a lot and definitely outspoken but I do believe him in this case.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 2/6/2025, 4:53 PM
The entitlement is so gross and immature. It's like dude, get over yourself.🤣

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder