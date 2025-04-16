DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Officially Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

With the season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again now streaming, showrunner Dario Scardapane has officially announced when we can expect Ol' Hornhead to return to our screens...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2025 06:04 PM EST
"We are the city without fear."

With the season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again now streaming on Disney+, showrunner Dario Scardapane has taken to social media to thank his cast and crew, while also revealing when we'll see the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and the Kingpin back on our screens.

We had already been assured that season 2 would premiere at some point in 2026, but Scardapane has now announced that the show will return to Disney+ next March.

"It’s all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026."

In "Straight To Hell," Matt Murdock realizes that he's going to need some help to take on the now openly corrupt Mayor Wilson Fisk, who declares martial law and wages war on costumed vigilantes. With Frank Castle taken prisoner by the AVTF (spoiler alert: he doesn't stay caged for very long), the Man Without Fear gathers Karen Page and his other allies together in Josie's Bar to plan their next move.

This isn't exactly the most formidable crew just yet, but we have heard that Murdock will call on at least one of his old Defender teammates at some point during the second season (Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones is a pretty safe bet).

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Share A Spoilery First Look At Season 2 Set
View Recorder