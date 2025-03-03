DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reflects On Divisive SHE-HULK Cameo: "A Lot Of People Don't Like It..."

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Matt Murdock paid a visit to Los Angeles and crossed paths with Jennifer Walters during an altercation with Leap-Frog. A She-Hulk/Daredevil team-up followed, as did a one-night stand which ended with the Man Without Fear taking the walk of shame.

Tonally, Daredevil's cameo was very much in line with the hero's early comic book appearances and Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's critically acclaimed run.

Despite that, it upset many fans to see Daredevil portrayed in such a comedic fashion. It was a sharp contrast from his Netflix series and raised concerns that the MCU's version of the character would be the polar opposite of what we saw when the original show launched in 2015.

Talking to IGN, Charlie Cox confirmed his She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cameo is set place before the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

"I think it's a case of whatever was going on with Matt in that period of time," the actor explained. "He was able to leave that in JFK when he got on the plane...what happens in L.A. stays in L.A."

"It's funny how many opinions I've heard about this little moment in She-Hulk," he continued. "There's the Walk of Shame, which was a last-minute idea where they set up a big green screen and just had me walk across it carrying my shoes. And a lot of people don't like it, and a lot of people love it."

For Cox, it made all the sense in the world for us to see a different side of Daredevil when he met She-Hulk. "If you take the Matt Murdock from our show and you put him in She-Hulk as-is, he's probably overly serious and becomes the butt of all jokes. So he's got to adapt to the tone. And there's precedent within the comics. There are many runs of the comics where there's a lot of levity, there's a lot of tongue-in-cheek, a lot of fun."

He added, "It's an opportunity. It's a whole different [kind of] fun with that. And maybe at some point we'll get to see the favor returned."

She-Hulk isn't set to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again's first season and probably wouldn't be a good fit for the tone of the second batch of episodes that began shooting this week.

The duo could reunite in Avengers: Doomsday. though we still don't know whether Matt will get to assemble alongside the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes next year. Daredevil: Born Again is viewed as a multi-season series, so who knows what will happen down the line.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.