DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reflects On Divisive SHE-HULK Cameo: "A Lot Of People Don't Like It..."

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reflects On Divisive SHE-HULK Cameo: &quot;A Lot Of People Don't Like It...&quot;

Daredevil's cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues to divide opinions, and Charlie Cox has now weighed in on showcasing a very different side of the Man Without Fear in the 2022 Disney+ series...

By JoshWilding - Mar 03, 2025 02:03 PM EST
In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Matt Murdock paid a visit to Los Angeles and crossed paths with Jennifer Walters during an altercation with Leap-Frog. A She-Hulk/Daredevil team-up followed, as did a one-night stand which ended with the Man Without Fear taking the walk of shame. 

Tonally, Daredevil's cameo was very much in line with the hero's early comic book appearances and Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's critically acclaimed run. 

Despite that, it upset many fans to see Daredevil portrayed in such a comedic fashion. It was a sharp contrast from his Netflix series and raised concerns that the MCU's version of the character would be the polar opposite of what we saw when the original show launched in 2015. 

Talking to IGN, Charlie Cox confirmed his She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cameo is set place before the events of Daredevil: Born Again

"I think it's a case of whatever was going on with Matt in that period of time," the actor explained. "He was able to leave that in JFK when he got on the plane...what happens in L.A. stays in L.A."

"It's funny how many opinions I've heard about this little moment in She-Hulk," he continued. "There's the Walk of Shame, which was a last-minute idea where they set up a big green screen and just had me walk across it carrying my shoes. And a lot of people don't like it, and a lot of people love it."

For Cox, it made all the sense in the world for us to see a different side of Daredevil when he met She-Hulk. "If you take the Matt Murdock from our show and you put him in She-Hulk as-is, he's probably overly serious and becomes the butt of all jokes. So he's got to adapt to the tone. And there's precedent within the comics. There are many runs of the comics where there's a lot of levity, there's a lot of tongue-in-cheek, a lot of fun."

He added, "It's an opportunity. It's a whole different [kind of] fun with that. And maybe at some point we'll get to see the favor returned."

She-Hulk isn't set to make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again's first season and probably wouldn't be a good fit for the tone of the second batch of episodes that began shooting this week.

The duo could reunite in Avengers: Doomsday. though we still don't know whether Matt will get to assemble alongside the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes next year. Daredevil: Born Again is viewed as a multi-season series, so who knows what will happen down the line.

You can check out an awesome new fan-made poster for the show in the X post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Gets One Final, Action-Packed Trailer Ahead Of Tomorrow's Two-Episode Premiere
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Gets One Final, Action-Packed Trailer Ahead Of Tomorrow's Two-Episode Premiere
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Teases Iconic Punisher Scenes; Reveals Jon Bernthal Rewrote His Lines
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Teases "Iconic" Punisher Scenes; Reveals Jon Bernthal Rewrote His Lines

Super12
Super12 - 3/3/2025, 2:29 PM
His scenes were easily the most interesting part of that show. And I wasn't trying to hate it, I wanted to like it. I failed.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/3/2025, 2:31 PM
If I remember correctly. People seeing DareDevil in action in the yellow suit was about the only thing people liked from She Hulk… now did some whiney people who don’t even like Marvel or don’t like She Hulk or maybe people who use the word “woke” had problems with DareDevil doing the walk of shame.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/3/2025, 2:47 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Let's call them people with fragile masculinity.

That walk of shame was funny, as was the scene where she carries the dude to the bedroom. Too bad the show didn't reach that quality most of the time.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/3/2025, 2:31 PM
He was the best part of that show. I have no issues with them sweeping She-Hulk under the rug. Terrible show.
cubrn
cubrn - 3/3/2025, 2:31 PM
She-Hulk was great. Anybody still crying about it needs therapy.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/3/2025, 2:36 PM
@cubrn - Given your comment history you should prioritize therapy for yourself first before being concerned with others.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 2:39 PM
@cubrn - meme take.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 2:33 PM
It was the only cool part of the show ...now we can forget It even happened
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/3/2025, 2:33 PM
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/3/2025, 2:34 PM
Stop trying to limit these characters and stories to tones. They can fit ANYWHERE if done right just like in the comics. Matt had sex with Jen not She-Hulk so there's really no reason for her to turn into She-Hulk on Daredevil but Jen can fit RIGHT IN for a couple scenes to return the favor if she's in town. The scenes dont have to carry She=Hulk tone because its on Daredevil show and home court!
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/3/2025, 2:37 PM
You haven’t read enough comics if you don’t think Daredevil isn’t put in humorous situations outside his own book or in this case show. On top of that, Matt’s a whole man slag
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/3/2025, 2:37 PM
He was easily one of the most enjoyable parts of that god-awful series
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/3/2025, 2:40 PM
Daredevil's cameo worked great for She-Hulk. Given their professions, it makes sense to for their little hook-up. His episode was one of the best parts of She-Hulk.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/3/2025, 2:41 PM
My biggest gripe with the show was painting Tatiana Maslany as a boring looking woman that can't get a man...

That was a load of horseshit.
Kiba
Kiba - 3/3/2025, 2:47 PM
@Usernametaken - It doesn't help that she's more attractive as She-Hulk. Even if that was intentional it did her no favors.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/3/2025, 2:47 PM
I know everyone’s got their own preferences & tastes but man , some people really are just boring…

Part of the fun of comics is the tonal variety , you get to see characters you love in different lights which keeps them fresh & flexible imo.

Charlie’s Matt still felt like that version of the character in She Hulk imo but with different aspects of his personality highlighted given the lighter tone of the show which is not a bad thing at all and as he says has precedent in the comics!!.

His appearance was the best episode of She Hulk (which I thought was just decent overall) so it would be great to see him interact with Jen again since they had chemistry imo!!.

