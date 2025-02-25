DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox "Still Not Convinced" Certain Event Was The Right Move - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox &quot;Still Not Convinced&quot; Certain Event Was The Right Move - SPOILERS

In a new interview, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox expresses some apprehension about a certain "traumatic event" that occurs in the first episode...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Based on what we learned from last night's social media reactions (see below), the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again begins with a shocking scene that will serve as a catalyst for Matt Murdock's arc across the entire season (it's not clear of this is what convinces him to stop being Daredevil, or don the suit again).

Possible spoilers follow.

If you've been keeping track of the various set photos that found their way online when the series was shooting, you'll likely be aware that Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson is probably going to be killed off (this plot point may have been changed during the show's overhaul, but it seems doubtful).

While speaking to Extra TV, star Charlie Cox teased this "brutal" sequence, and admitted that he's still not convinced it was the right way to take the story.

“At the beginning of this season, there's a very traumatic event, which is going to change Matt Murdock's life… He'll probably never be the same again. I'm still not convinced it's the right thing to do, but we have to come back big and bold, you know, we’ve got to make a statement after all these years away, and what it does do is it's a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story.”

Cox went on to talk about the show's action sequences, including a single-shot - though not a true "oner" - battle scene that will reportedly rival the iconic hallway fight from the first season of the Netflix series.

“We're very fortunate that we have Phil Silvera back, the fight coordinator, to bring his genius back into our show,” he said. “There's some iconic moments. There's a great oner in the first episode that is our trademark, and then there's this fight sequence later on, I think Episode 6 maybe, that mirrors something that's happening over on Wilson Fisk's storyline which is pretty cool, something we haven't done in the past. So, there's a lot to like.”

It's a shame Foggy probably won't be sticking around very long, but his demise is sure to give Born Again some emotional weight.

Check out two officially-released character posters below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/25/2025, 2:39 PM
Oh Foggy is super dead.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/25/2025, 2:41 PM
I think Matt kills Bullseye. And he retires as Daredevil until he is "Born Again".
Justaguy1949
Justaguy1949 - 2/25/2025, 2:43 PM
Or he just kills a person.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 2/25/2025, 2:58 PM
@Justaguy1949 -

absolutely. i think he kills someone and Fisk discovers this. it would be a good setup for the anti-vigilante stance Fisk takes during his mayoral tenure and keeps Matt in his back pocket by way of blackmail.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 2/25/2025, 2:45 PM
So, ive just finished season 3 of Daredevil...

If Karen gets killed... im ok with that.
If Foggy gets killed... i'd be more shocked.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/25/2025, 3:07 PM
@OptimusCrime - Karen gets rekt in the comics all the time anyways, so yeah Foggy should be more shocking.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/25/2025, 2:46 PM
Still gotta finish Season 3 and Punisher Season 2
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/25/2025, 2:49 PM
"Spoilers ahead. Not from the quote, of course. We'll provide the spoilers for you."
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/25/2025, 2:57 PM
I'm sure eventually we'll just get a replacement from The Council of Foggies
Rpendo
Rpendo - 2/25/2025, 2:57 PM
I think Matt accidentally kills somebody.

Like he punches a goon the wrong way, the guy’s neck breaks and he dies or something like that.

“A line was crossed…”
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/25/2025, 3:07 PM
@Rpendo - that would not upset the audience a whole lot
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/25/2025, 3:07 PM
@Rpendo - So Pablo Lyle is in the MCU at last
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/25/2025, 3:09 PM
@Malatrova15 - lol fitting comment for sir Pablo the murderer
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/25/2025, 3:16 PM
@JFerguson - ITS WAS A FREAKING ACCIDENTE FOR GODS SAKE!!!! , stop the hate at once man"
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/25/2025, 3:07 PM
People saying DD kills in this.

Here’s my thought process. If the pilot starts with Bullseyes trial, then I’ll know DD kills him for sure. If it starts with the Josie’s bar scene, then I know he’ll live another day.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/25/2025, 3:08 PM
Am I the only one who doesn't care that this self righteous little troll is getting killed off? 😂
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 2/25/2025, 3:13 PM
@MarkCassidy -

lol not at all. i like both actors but i found each of their characters to be completely insufferable. especially Karen. not their fault but i wouldn't be too broken up by one, or both, biting it.
Franshu
Franshu - 2/25/2025, 3:10 PM
I wouldn't be that mad if they killed (or "killed") Foggy. It's happenned in the comics, and Brubaker's run in particular sets the stage as to how to bring him back.

I wouldn't be all that concerned if Matt killed someone, either--after all, it's one fo the key plot points of Zdarsky's run.

No, my main concern'd be if DD killed Bullseye-- yeah, he's been dead in the comics, too, but bringing TWO characters back to life in the same show back to back is a lot, and missing out on such a key arch-nemesis is a HUGE mistake IMO.
PC04
PC04 - 2/25/2025, 3:11 PM
DareDevil makes me so "HORNY". *ba-dum-tss*
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 2/25/2025, 3:16 PM
If Foggy Nelson is killed off, I won't watch it or recommend the show to anyone. Matt, Foggy and Karen are the emotional core of the show and to see either Foggy or Karen killed off will kill the show.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 2/25/2025, 3:19 PM
go something, get broken, get broke, how's the saying go?

https://www.ign.com/articles/warner-bros-cancels-wonder-woman-game-closes-three-studios

