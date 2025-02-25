DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox "Still Not Convinced" Certain Event Was The Right Move - SPOILERS

Based on what we learned from last night's social media reactions (see below), the first episode of Daredevil: Born Again begins with a shocking scene that will serve as a catalyst for Matt Murdock's arc across the entire season (it's not clear of this is what convinces him to stop being Daredevil, or don the suit again).

Possible spoilers follow.

If you've been keeping track of the various set photos that found their way online when the series was shooting, you'll likely be aware that Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson is probably going to be killed off (this plot point may have been changed during the show's overhaul, but it seems doubtful).

While speaking to Extra TV, star Charlie Cox teased this "brutal" sequence, and admitted that he's still not convinced it was the right way to take the story.

“At the beginning of this season, there's a very traumatic event, which is going to change Matt Murdock's life… He'll probably never be the same again. I'm still not convinced it's the right thing to do, but we have to come back big and bold, you know, we’ve got to make a statement after all these years away, and what it does do is it's a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story.”

Cox went on to talk about the show's action sequences, including a single-shot - though not a true "oner" - battle scene that will reportedly rival the iconic hallway fight from the first season of the Netflix series.

“We're very fortunate that we have Phil Silvera back, the fight coordinator, to bring his genius back into our show,” he said. “There's some iconic moments. There's a great oner in the first episode that is our trademark, and then there's this fight sequence later on, I think Episode 6 maybe, that mirrors something that's happening over on Wilson Fisk's storyline which is pretty cool, something we haven't done in the past. So, there's a lot to like.”

It's a shame Foggy probably won't be sticking around very long, but his demise is sure to give Born Again some emotional weight.

Check out two officially-released character posters below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.