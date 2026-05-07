Daredevil: Born Again Star Krysten Ritter Breaks Silence On [Spoiler]'s Return (And How It Changed)

Daredevil: Born Again Star Krysten Ritter Breaks Silence On [Spoiler]'s Return (And How It Changed)

Daredevil: Born Again star Krysten Ritter has opened up on Luke Cage's MCU return, and showrunner Dario Scardapane has revealed how Power Man will factor into the show's upcoming Season 3.

News
By JoshWilding - May 07, 2026 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Entertainment Weekly

In Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 finale, Mike Colter's Luke Cage returns to New York and reunites with his partner and child (Jessica Jones and Danielle) at Alias Investigations. 

With that, the stage is set to explore their relationship in the MCU and how it differs from their run-ins on Netflix. A lot has clearly happened since then, including Luke's transition from Harlem crime boss to becoming one of Mr. Charles' pawns.

Colter's cameo was a memorable scene in an episode full of them, but it very nearly didn't happen. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Krysten Ritter revealed that the scene "was gonna be a slightly different shape," adding, "We didn't know if it would be Mike or not, but I was so excited because it sets up what's to come and gives us a little bit of a window into where their story could go."

We don't think she's referring to the role being recast here; instead, it seems likely that, had Colter been busy, Jessica might have received a call or text to inform her that Power Man was on his way back to New York.

Ritter concluded, "Jessica and Luke Cage have this amazing history and this amazing chemistry and seeing him walk in the door, it was emotional."

The site also caught up with Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane, who hinted at the consequences of reuniting Luke and Jessica as we head into the show's third season. It seems they'll have plenty of screentime moving forward, with their story tied closely to whatever it is Mr. Charles is up to.

"There's the story that we worked out in the writers' room about what Charles was doing with people like Luke and Bullseye [Wilson Bethel], and we were able to fold that story together in this reunion of Danielle and Luke and Jessica," he explained. "It's one short scene, but it holds an entire seed packet for seasons going forward."

"We weren't 100 percent sure that Mike was gonna come back for a brief moment in time. Then, as soon as we started talking to him, he was all in. He's just a very, very busy man. He's doing, like, three other shows at this point."

"The relationship between Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, we start that picture of those three people, that family, at the end of episode 8 in this season," Scardapane teased when asked if Luke will have a much bigger role in Daredevil: Born Again next year. "The questions and the story that starts there play into season 3, absolutely."

Based on what we've seen in set photos, the prevailing theory right now is that Luke Cage will run for New York Mayor. It's also possible he'll lead a new team of Thunderbolts, something we saw in the comics with a Suicide Squad-inspired take on the team.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/7/2026, 6:43 AM

Jessica and Cage are great characters, and it was an excellent decision to bring them into the MCU.

MultiVerse dropping Purple Man variant in via incursion incoming? PLEASE yes!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2026, 6:59 AM
Krysten comments are worded a little weirdly i feel given that she says they didn’t know if it would be Mike or not which makes it sound like they might have considered recasting the role due to the latter not being avaliable but she also says the scene was a slightly different shape then it is now which seems like we could have had Jessica get a message from Luke that he’s arrived back home & she goes to meet him along with their daughter…

However regardless of how it could have been , i much prefer how it is now even though it was a short scene , it was still sweet imo.

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Given them being in the Alias Investigations office , i wonder if all that happened has inspired Jessica to get back into the P.I biz or thinking about it…

Instead of her , Danny & Luke being the Defenders (sans Matt) , i wonder if they do become the Heroes for Hire and that’s their home base so to speak?.

Anyway , BA S2 was quite good so can’t wait for S3!!.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/7/2026, 6:59 AM
She was awful and the fanservice was terrible

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 5/7/2026, 7:03 AM
Her acting was so bad in this. So strange to watch. And why is she still wearing the same outfit. Luke looked great.

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