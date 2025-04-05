DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Explains Kevin Feige's Role In The Show's Creative Overhaul

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has talked more about the show's creative overhaul, crediting Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige with addressing his and Charlie Cox's concerns. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 04:04 AM EST
2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed many movies and TV shows. However, those strikes also benefited some of them, with Daredevil: Born Again among the most noteworthy examples. 

Marvel Studios realised something about the series wasn't working, so they replaced Head Writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord with showrunner Dario Scardapane and shot a new pilot and final two episodes.

Tweaks were also made to the rest of the season, and, crucially for fans, Daredevil: Born Again is now a follow-up to Netflix's Daredevil rather than a completely fresh start. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio credited Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige with listening to him and Charlie Cox and, subsequently, making the necessary changes. 

"Between Charlie and I, yes, it was a collective idea," he said of the overhaul. "You know, I have to say that the initial writers, they had a great idea. The idea was a good idea. Unfortunately, I don't think it would have had a chance, because we were disconnecting from the original show."

"Charlie and I couldn't understand how we were supposed to portray these characters that everybody loves within the environment that they were putting us in," D'Onofrio continued. "So we kept on bumping against that the whole time. Luckily enough, we have a boss named Kevin Feige."

"He listens to everything, and he watches everything, and you can talk to him like you can anybody on the crew. He's a very straight-up dude. He's got to be, I would say, as far as his position, completely unique."

"In forty years of acting, he's completely unique to me, in the context of the position that he's in. He listened very clearly, and he did the diligence to get to the bottom of it, and it ended up the way it ended up," the actor added. "We were actively communicating, Charlie and I, and we needed to talk to the initial writers constantly every day. We felt like their idea was amazing, but that we were gonna eventually fail if we didn't right the ship a bit."

While Corman and Ord did some good work on the series, the divisive "bottle" episode - the fifth chapter, "With Interest" - was the only one untouched by the new creative team. If that was indicative of what the series would have looked like as a whole, then yes, we can safely assume that Daredevil: Born Again was in trouble. 

Work is already underway on season 2 of the Marvel Television series, and that's where we'll get to see Scardapane's true vision for the Man Without Fear. 

You can watch the full interview with D'Onofrio in the player below. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Theory May Explain How [SPOILER] Returns In Season 2 Following Episode 7 Twist
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/5/2025, 4:20 AM
I love this guy but I have found this series boring and quite non-eventful.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/5/2025, 4:53 AM
Feige is part of the problem, not the solution. At this point multiple people have confirmed that they are just name tag for the movie, recently Nia de Costa did too.

Before they come onboard, full fight sequence would be mapped and director won't even shoot it because Marvel will use their own second unit for that. Similarly plot points, story and everything else is already decided by a committee. That's why Marvel goes for new and inexperienced writers and directors.I have stopped blaming them for any faults of the movie too.

Just go and read about age of Ultron and how feige kept adding unnecessary scenes and plot points.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/5/2025, 5:15 AM
@MartianManHuntr - It's been a mess recently. Mostly because they keep panicking and rewriting everything due to the fan response not being good.

I know Whedon struggled with the Marvel process during Age of Ultron and Edgar Wright (Edgar [frick]ing Wright no less) ended up leaving Ant Man, but for the most part the way they do things worked for the Infinity Saga.

But I think they have a lack of confidence now because they don't have their big dicked characters anymore, they have to try and sell us the lesser heroes, the replacement heroes and legacy heroes. They told us the end of the story and then they kept going and they wonder why most people stopped listening.

And it's this lack of confidence (due to poor fan engagement due to them having to eat the scraps of a lesser universe) that makes this method even more stifling for creators like Nia DaCosta and Sam Raimi. Because now nothing's good enough and every time the fans say they want it a different way (like with Daredevil: Born Again) they become reactionary.

It's one thing to see what fans are generally wanting and steer into that direction, but it's another thing to suddenly throw out the work that a director has done because you're suddenly scared it's the wrong thing to do. Like maybe do that here and there when it's a big thing (like Kang Dynasty/Doomsday) but to do it on nearly every project just shows how reactionary they are being and their lack of confidence in what they're doing.

If they take care of the big things then the little things will take care of themselves. I think if they do a hard reboot after Secret Wars and yet create a separate universe where the old timeline is softbooted for the various Disney+ shows like Daredevil and Champions (or whatever crap they have planned for us) then this will solve all future problems and the small things can take care of themselves.
If they softboot, then we're gonna have another Daredevil situation where they do one thing and then they change it to another thing and you have actors and writers and more importantly audiences not knowing what's canon anymore and complaining and then Marvel will be constantly rushing from pillar to post trying to change everything again and it will result in a lesser overall product like it has done recently.

Wow that was a rant! Sorry.
jumpingtheshark
jumpingtheshark - 4/5/2025, 5:21 AM
@MartianManHuntr - poop, butt, fart. Consider?

