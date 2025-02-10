DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Still Highlights Matt Murdock's New Suit; Showrunner Teases "Batsh*t" Violence

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Still Highlights Matt Murdock's New Suit; Showrunner Teases &quot;Batsh*t&quot; Violence

A newly released still from Daredevil: Born Again puts the spotlight on the Man Without Fear's new MCU costume as showrunner Dario Scardapane talks about pushing the boundaries in terms of violence...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Empire Online

Much has been said about Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul. While extensive reshoots are usually a cause for concern, in this instance, everyone seems to agree that the series undergoing significant changes was for the best. 

For starters, it's been brought more in line with Netflix's Daredevil and, as showrunner Dario Scardapane tells Empire Online, his goal was to push the boundaries of what even that show could do.

"The level of violence is way up there for a Marvel/Disney show," he said of the Disney+ revival. "I don’t think there’s anything else even in the ballpark. There’s a moment in this that is just absolutely batshit, and way past anything Netflix ever did."

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio agreed with that sentiment. "There’s a world in which you might think that if that show kept running, we’d be in this place eventually, or something like it. But we’ve gone further in the darkness, the action, the nastiness."

Scardapane also talked about the evolution of Wilson Fisk's relationship with Daredevil. "If you look at how it ends almost every season, they punch the shit out of each other, Kingpin goes to jail, we know he’s gonna come back. I didn’t want to do that."

"This dynamic is way more tense. There’s one scene between them in the first episode that lays it all out," he added. "Then we spend the next eight episodes throwing rocks at it."

Now that Fisk is New York City Mayor, it won't be easy for 'ol Hornhead to simply beat his foe and put him behind bars. Taking the villain down will require a much different approach and that could be where Daredevil's long-rumoured team-up with Spider-Man comes in.

A new look at Charlie Cox suited up as the Man Without Fear has also been released. You can check that out in the X post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

