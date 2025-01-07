DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal A Hi-Res Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume

Marvel Studios has officially released three new stills from Daredevil: Born Again. If they look familiar, it's likely because you recently saw them published elsewhere with annoying watermarks placed front and center. However, we now have the hi-res versions for you to pore over.

The first offers a detailed look at the Man Without Fear's MCU costume and, no, it still doesn't feature the classic "DD" logo on the hero's chest. Disney's press site confirms it's been taken from the sixth episode.

The next shot showcases Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime, and that's pulled from the premiere. So is that shot of Matt Murdock alongside Karen Page.

Do these stills herald the long-overdue arrival of the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again? It's bound to be released this month with that March 4 premiere fast approaching but there's still no word on exactly when it will drop.

"Season 3 had been well received and they had already gone to work on season 4," Charlie Cox recently said of scrapped plans for Daredevil on Netflix. "They'd pitched me a really cool arc for the season. My understanding was they were really heavy into breaking that season in the writers' room and then just overnight it went away."

"I never thought it would be a TV show again. I just assumed that we'd done that, so maybe it would be something else," the actor continued. "So I was shocked when they told me in 2022 that we were going to do a show, but I was also thrilled. It's such a great medium for this character. There is so much story left to tell. So the more time we have to do that, the better!"

Simply click on any of these newly released Daredevil: Born Again stills to view them in hi-res.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.