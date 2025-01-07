DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal A Hi-Res Look At The Man Without Fear's New MCU Costume

While we're still waiting on that trailer, three new stills from Daredevil: Born Again have just been released and they offer a hi-res look at the Man Without Fear, The Kingpin, Karen Page, and more...

By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Marvel Studios has officially released three new stills from Daredevil: Born Again. If they look familiar, it's likely because you recently saw them published elsewhere with annoying watermarks placed front and center. However, we now have the hi-res versions for you to pore over. 

The first offers a detailed look at the Man Without Fear's MCU costume and, no, it still doesn't feature the classic "DD" logo on the hero's chest. Disney's press site confirms it's been taken from the sixth episode. 

The next shot showcases Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime, and that's pulled from the premiere. So is that shot of Matt Murdock alongside Karen Page.

Do these stills herald the long-overdue arrival of the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again? It's bound to be released this month with that March 4 premiere fast approaching but there's still no word on exactly when it will drop.

"Season 3 had been well received and they had already gone to work on season 4," Charlie Cox recently said of scrapped plans for Daredevil on Netflix. "They'd pitched me a really cool arc for the season. My understanding was they were really heavy into breaking that season in the writers' room and then just overnight it went away."

"I never thought it would be a TV show again. I just assumed that we'd done that, so maybe it would be something else," the actor continued. "So I was shocked when they told me in 2022 that we were going to do a show, but I was also thrilled. It's such a great medium for this character. There is so much story left to tell. So the more time we have to do that, the better!"

Simply click on any of these newly released Daredevil: Born Again stills to view them in hi-res.

1243951932

1243951931

1243951928

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/7/2025, 3:22 PM
The muse character has me worried
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 3:32 PM
@0bstreperous - the writing team has me more worried.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/7/2025, 3:38 PM
@harryba11zack - at least it is Netflix continuity the stuff they were talking about before with him not being in costume for 4 episodes was heartbreaking
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 1/7/2025, 3:23 PM
They need to release the trailer asap.

We are now less than 2 months away from the release of Born Again. No trailer, no poster - nothing. By this point, every Netflix Daredevil season had at least its teaser trailer released. Every Disney+ show too - be it She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye or Echo. They had at least 1 trailer released officially.

And it's Daredevil - one of Marvel's best properties, riding on the immense success of the Netflix show AND the original cast returning.

Marvel, what's going on in your marketing department? You are sitting on a gold mine, you have everything in place, just start promoting it!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/7/2025, 3:23 PM
Is it soooooo freaking hard to add the DD to his costume?!? But seriously, it looks great

Otherwise, this.. this is my most anticipated MCU Anything this year and its not even close.

I have wicked high hopes for this and am pumped. Can't wait to see him, Kingpin, Bullseye and Punisher again.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/7/2025, 3:28 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Right? Just give us the double D's ;)
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 3:33 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 3:24 PM
Is it me or Charlie seem skinnier then ever before , in that suit atleast?.

Also great shot of Fisk on the roof.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this since it is probably my most anticipated MCU Project as of now!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/7/2025, 3:29 PM

I am anticipating this show so hard that I'm already wearing my Daredevil underoos, and I'm not taking them off until I see it!
mountainman
mountainman - 1/7/2025, 3:49 PM
@DocSpock - With some of those alcohol and snack combos you talk about, that may get messy.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 3:33 PM
I just hope figuarts does a figure of him
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/7/2025, 3:36 PM
This is what I'm more hyped for moving forward in the MCU & DCU

https://i.ibb.co/QJP5mMn/1243951932.jpg" alt="User Comment Image" />
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 3:48 PM
@WakandaTech - User Comment Image
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 3:39 PM
This has all signs of bad written all over it.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/7/2025, 3:53 PM
@MartianManHuntr - how so? Genuinely asking, not trolling.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/7/2025, 3:40 PM
Hopefully this is his look in Spiderman 4 or Secret wars

User Comment Image

