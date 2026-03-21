DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills Reveal Detailed Look At Matt Murdock's New Black Costume

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ in a few short days, and excitement for Season 2 is through the roof. Showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed that the Mayor Fisk storyline wraps up this year, meaning the final clash between the Man Without Fear and the Kingpin is looming.

With Charlie Cox teasing some huge changes for Season 3, it's clear that Matt Murdock's latest adventure will be an absolute must-watch. It's also going to play out with the vigilante back in black, and a detailed look at the suit has now been revealed.

As you can see below, it's an eye-catching design that pays homage to the source material and the character's history on screen. Cox has been playing Daredevil for over a decade, and wore a black, though admittedly far more basic suit, in Season 1 and 3 of Daredevil on Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the first time the hero's logo is clearly seen on his costume. This design is often referred to as the Shadowland suit among comic book fans, though this one also appears to be heavily inspired by Charles Soule's Daredevil run.

Costume designer Emily Gunshor wanted to tell a visual story through colour in Daredevil’s costume throughout the season and recently explained, "The idea was that he took last season’s suit and spray-painted it all black because he’s in hiding. As he’s fighting throughout the season, the black peels away to reveal red."

Check out this new look at Daredevil's black suit, along with a fun video of Krysten Ritter reacting to fans celebrating her return as Jessica Jones, in the Instagram posts below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.