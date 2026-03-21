DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 3 Story Plans Excited And Worried Charlie Cox: "It's A Big, Bold Story Point"

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix, and while there were tentative plans for a fourth batch of episodes, the series was cancelled by the streamer in response to Disney's announcement that it would launch Disney+ in 2019.

Fortunately, Matt Murdock made his official MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and, as we write this, we're just a few short days away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's premiere.

Season 3 has already started shooting and, in an interview with USA Today, showrunner Dario Scardapane promised that after the Season 2 finale, fans "will know exactly where Season 3 is going."

The site also spoke with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio about the impending conclusion of the Mayor Fisk storyline. Both actors danced around spoilers, but the former admitted he was in equal parts thrilled and trepidatious about Daredevil's new status quo in Season 3.

"There's a pitch that was presented to both of us that is seismic, that we can't talk about," Cox confirmed. "It's something that the show escalates towards, that I was equally excited about and excited to explore, and also concerned by because it's something that, if not handled appropriately, could not be good."

"It's a big, bold story point. I believe, and I hope, that it's been handled really well," he added, prompting D'Onofrio to assure fans that the story is well-executed and that he and Cox "worry about everything."

There are many possibilities for this Season 3 storyline, but both Daredevil and Fisk finding themselves behind bars still seems the most likely outcome, given where Season 2 seems to be headed. Shadowland is another enticing possibility.

Some new promos for Daredevil: Born Again have also been released. You can check them out below.

New promo for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 has been released.



Streaming on Disney+ on March 24.pic.twitter.com/r84YTOI2AQ — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 21, 2026 New posters for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 from Toronto Comicon.



(via: @manwithoutfear) pic.twitter.com/Thbn34OULV — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 20, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.