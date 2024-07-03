DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN To Feature A "Game Of Politics;" AGATHA ALL ALONG Will Be So Scary, You'll Cry

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN To Feature A &quot;Game Of Politics;&quot; AGATHA ALL ALONG Will Be So Scary, You'll Cry

Brad Winderbaum has shared updates on Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again, claiming the former will be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's scariest stories to date. Find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2024 09:07 AM EST
The Official Marvel Podcast recently caught up with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, and got a couple of quick updates on Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again

The former launches on Disney+ this September and will serve as a sequel to WandaVision; picking up with Agatha Harkness after she was left trapped as Agnes in Westview by the Scarlet Witch, the expectation is that the series is going to add Wiccan, Wanda Maximoff's son, to the MCU.

The stakes will be high then and, as it happens, so will the number of scares!

"Agatha is really fun but it's really scary and it gets quite dramatic," Winderbaum teased. "She's an amazing anti-hero and that show is...it lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you're crying."

Asked exactly how scary the show gets, he added, "It's a Marvel brand of scary. It's a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in the series. It's a fun ride but it's a dangerous one."

Werewolf by Night is about as scary as the MCU has ever got, so if Agatha All Along is in the same ballpark, it should be a lot of fun for horror fans. 

As for Daredevil: Born Again, Winderbaum reiterated that the series is a revival of Netflix's Daredevil but made it clear that it's also very much its own thing. In fact, in place of a physical battle between the Man Without Fear and Wilson Fisk, it seems the latter becoming Mayor will put a whole new spin on their dynamic. 

"Daredevil is incredible. It's similar in some ways to X-Men '97 because it's reviving something that the fans love, but it's taking it in a new direction. These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed and society has changed."

"Matt and Wilson have changed and their characters are going to collide in ways we haven't seen before," Winderbaum revealed. "It's no longer enough to try and murder each other, there's a whole game of politics at play."

After a creative overhaul, we're getting the 9-episode Daredevil: Born Again next March. The show was originally announced as being 18 episodes and we're expecting the second half of the series to follow somewhere down the line. 

Now, though, it's looking like Spider-Man 4 will be released between them, with the wall-crawler and Daredevil teaming up to take down Mayor Fisk.

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.

OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/3/2024, 9:36 AM
Cool!

And


Doubt it😁
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/3/2024, 9:40 AM
Im happy a Vincent is healthier but they ever explains why he wont be wearing a fat suit? Where’s my big people representation at ?
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/3/2024, 9:40 AM
This headline feels like it was written by a pre-teen haha
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 9:40 AM
I kind of hoping Agatha pulls an Andor and just shocks us all with how good it is 🤞🏾
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/3/2024, 9:50 AM
@FireandBlood - I doubt it'll be Andor-good, but I could see it being WandaVision-good
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/3/2024, 9:46 AM
AGATHA ALL ALONG Will Be So Scary, You'll Cry

Okay, but no one said that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 9:49 AM
Ummm , is it me or is the headline not what he said…

He said it would be fun & scary but the crying seems like it might be because it could turn out to be surprisingly emotional aswell.

Anyway , looking forward to both (moreso DD then Agatha but still)!!.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/3/2024, 9:51 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Nope, Josh is trying to get engagement from the most toxic users on the site again. Hopefully they won't take the bait (they will take the bait.)
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 9:50 AM
I'm sure we will be crying after seeing Agatha, but not for the reason they think 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 9:53 AM
I do think if Agatha is being marketed and promoted as Marvel’s Halloween offering that it should have been released closer to that then September.

