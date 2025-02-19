DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Will Have Multiple Seasons As Marvel Moves Away From Movie-Style Limited Series

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Will Have Multiple Seasons As Marvel Moves Away From Movie-Style Limited Series

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again is being planed as a multi-season series as the MCU shifts away from the one-off shows meant to set the stage for movies.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 05:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced as an 18-episode TV series. Likely realising how ambitious a feat delivering that many episodes over more than 4 months would be, the hero's small screen return has since evolved into two 9-episode seasons.

Will that be it for this long-awaited Daredevil revival or is there more to come from the Man Without Fear? Talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that, as things stand, seasons 1 and 2 of Daredevil: Born Again are essentially one big story.

"We've got some new stuff going on," he explained. "This season is really kind of Part 2 of season 1, so it allows us to go into bigger and different places."

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum also chimed in to say, "100 percent it's a multi-season show. I don't know how many seasons it'll run. "

"This is really a question about Marvel television in general," he continued, "but I think it's very important that we make shows that last for multiple seasons, that come out on an annual cadence, that people can rely on, that feel like holidays and an event when a new season comes out.

"Our first wave of shows — and there's some great ones in there — had a very limited series motif, which made them feel like longform movies that had to stack up against the theatrical films and tie in in a significant way," Winderbaum pointed out, referring to the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. "My vision is to get back to more of a comfort viewing, reliable, invest-in-the-characters-over-a-long-period-of-time, traditional style of television storytelling. I hope that over the next few years we see the fruits of that."

Marvel Studios has tried approaching its TV shows as movies split into six weekly episodes and, while there have been some hits, the approach hasn't really worked out for them. The straw that broke the camel’s back was, ironically, Daredevil: Born Again.

Realising the series wasn’t working in its previous form, a creative overhaul saw it taken back to the drawing board. At the same time, Kevin Feige realised that the "Head Writer" and director combination wasn’t working and that’s why these series now have showrunners and are being developed like traditional TV shows rather than episodic features.

Teasing how Daredevil: Born Again tees up a second season, Scardapane said new villain Muse will cause "a ripple effect that extends beyond" season 1.

Executive producer Sana Amanat expanded on that point by revealing, "He is a darker character. Those are some dark episodes for sure. I would warn people to be very mindful of any kind of triggers there because Muse is a serial killer. He is not a good guy by any means, but some of the sequences with him are pretty compelling and creepy..."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details On Why Creative Overhaul Was Deemed Necessary & Punisher's Role - SPOILERS
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details On Why Creative Overhaul Was Deemed Necessary & Punisher's Role - SPOILERS
Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms The Return Of Daredevil's Fellow DEFENDERS Is Very Much Being Explored
Recommended For You:

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms The Return Of Daredevil's Fellow DEFENDERS Is "Very Much" Being Explored

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/19/2025, 5:42 PM
User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/19/2025, 5:47 PM
Thank God. Took them long enough
Vigor
Vigor - 2/19/2025, 5:52 PM
This truly is fantastic news
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/19/2025, 5:55 PM
Finally they wise up
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 2/19/2025, 6:05 PM
It is moronic it has taken them 5 years to figure this out.
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 2/19/2025, 6:29 PM
@BritishMonkey - if only they had Reddit accounts and could simply read the countless times fans called for this
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/19/2025, 6:08 PM
They were never movie style series , at the very Best they were like CW channels whit a little bit More of budget
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/19/2025, 6:18 PM
I can't wait for the action figure frfr
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 6:46 PM
Sounds good to me!!.

I do think it should be a mix of limited series & ongoing depending on the characters and story.

Having said that , give me Moon Knight S2!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait to see their take on Muse…

Hopefully one of the ripple effects it leads to is more costumed villains for Matt such as Mr Fear etc.
Repian
Repian - 2/19/2025, 6:56 PM
Wolverine: The lost years, please

James Howlett wants to find his place in the world. The man who became a Weapon forged in a hostile world. The transformation, the development of the character over the years as we travel with Wolverine to places like Japan in the 1950s.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder