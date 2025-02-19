DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Will Have Multiple Seasons As Marvel Moves Away From Movie-Style Limited Series

Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced as an 18-episode TV series. Likely realising how ambitious a feat delivering that many episodes over more than 4 months would be, the hero's small screen return has since evolved into two 9-episode seasons.

Will that be it for this long-awaited Daredevil revival or is there more to come from the Man Without Fear? Talking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that, as things stand, seasons 1 and 2 of Daredevil: Born Again are essentially one big story.

"We've got some new stuff going on," he explained. "This season is really kind of Part 2 of season 1, so it allows us to go into bigger and different places."

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum also chimed in to say, "100 percent it's a multi-season show. I don't know how many seasons it'll run. "

"This is really a question about Marvel television in general," he continued, "but I think it's very important that we make shows that last for multiple seasons, that come out on an annual cadence, that people can rely on, that feel like holidays and an event when a new season comes out.

"Our first wave of shows — and there's some great ones in there — had a very limited series motif, which made them feel like longform movies that had to stack up against the theatrical films and tie in in a significant way," Winderbaum pointed out, referring to the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. "My vision is to get back to more of a comfort viewing, reliable, invest-in-the-characters-over-a-long-period-of-time, traditional style of television storytelling. I hope that over the next few years we see the fruits of that."

Marvel Studios has tried approaching its TV shows as movies split into six weekly episodes and, while there have been some hits, the approach hasn't really worked out for them. The straw that broke the camel’s back was, ironically, Daredevil: Born Again.

Realising the series wasn’t working in its previous form, a creative overhaul saw it taken back to the drawing board. At the same time, Kevin Feige realised that the "Head Writer" and director combination wasn’t working and that’s why these series now have showrunners and are being developed like traditional TV shows rather than episodic features.

Teasing how Daredevil: Born Again tees up a second season, Scardapane said new villain Muse will cause "a ripple effect that extends beyond" season 1.

Executive producer Sana Amanat expanded on that point by revealing, "He is a darker character. Those are some dark episodes for sure. I would warn people to be very mindful of any kind of triggers there because Muse is a serial killer. He is not a good guy by any means, but some of the sequences with him are pretty compelling and creepy..."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.