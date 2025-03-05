DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Premiere Includes An Easy-To-Miss Cameo From An MCU Veteran - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again left us with plenty to discuss, but amid all those big talking points, you might have missed a cameo from an MCU veteran. And we're not talking about a superhero.

When the news breaks that Wilson Fisk has been officially elected the 112th Mayor of New York City with 53% of the vote, real-life Spectrum News NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan is the one who shares word of the Kingpin's victory.

He's racked up more than a dozen MCU appearances since 2012 so, yes, he's deserving of that "veteran" label.

Kiernan first appeared in The Avengers and later showed up in Iron Man 3. However, his link to the Man Without Fear comes courtesy of three cameos in Netflix's Daredevil ("Condemned," "Masked Man," and "Penny and Dime"). He also showed up in The Defenders and The Punisher before returning to the big screen with Doctor Strange.

His latest MCU credits include Hawkeye and Echo on Disney+ and Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters. In the latter, Kiernan shared the news that Spider-Man's secret identity had been revealed by J. Jonah Jameson.

The news anchor's return in Daredevil: Born Again is a fun nod to the past and further cements this show's place in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, a world 'ol Hornhead fully calls home, at last.

What did you think about Daredevil: Born Again's two-episode premiere?

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.