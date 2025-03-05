DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Premiere Includes An Easy-To-Miss Cameo From An MCU Veteran - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Premiere Includes An Easy-To-Miss Cameo From An MCU Veteran - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again opened with a bang but, amid all the awesome action, it's possible you missed a cameo appearance from an actor who has made more than a dozen Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again left us with plenty to discuss, but amid all those big talking points, you might have missed a cameo from an MCU veteran. And we're not talking about a superhero. 

When the news breaks that Wilson Fisk has been officially elected the 112th Mayor of New York City with 53% of the vote, real-life Spectrum News NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan is the one who shares word of the Kingpin's victory.

He's racked up more than a dozen MCU appearances since 2012 so, yes, he's deserving of that "veteran" label.

Kiernan first appeared in The Avengers and later showed up in Iron Man 3. However, his link to the Man Without Fear comes courtesy of three cameos in Netflix's Daredevil ("Condemned," "Masked Man," and "Penny and Dime"). He also showed up in The Defenders and The Punisher before returning to the big screen with Doctor Strange

His latest MCU credits include Hawkeye and Echo on Disney+ and Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters. In the latter, Kiernan shared the news that Spider-Man's secret identity had been revealed by J. Jonah Jameson. 

The news anchor's return in Daredevil: Born Again is a fun nod to the past and further cements this show's place in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, a world 'ol Hornhead fully calls home, at last. 

What did you think about Daredevil: Born Again's two-episode premiere? 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

How Does DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Compare To Netflix Series & Previous Disney+ Shows?
Related:

How Does DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Rotten Tomatoes Score Compare To Netflix Series & Previous Disney+ Shows?
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms That [SPOILER] Will Return For Season 2
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms That [SPOILER] Will Return For Season 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/5/2025, 9:14 AM
Haven't watched yet but here's an exclusive interview with the Russos. They talk run times and such:
https://collider.com/avengers-doomsday-secret-wars-runtime-russo-brothers/
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/5/2025, 9:14 AM
......who?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/5/2025, 9:17 AM
Jesus Murphy, the main page is 80% Daredevil articles. The show just aired 12 hours ago.

I'll be watching tonight.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder