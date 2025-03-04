DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Is [SPOILER] Really [SPOILER]? How The Comics Set The Stage For A Major Twist

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Is [SPOILER] Really [SPOILER]? How The Comics Set The Stage For A Major Twist

Daredevil: Born Again's premiere opens with a moment that's sure to divide opinions but are things really as bleak as they appear for a certain character? Here's a closer look at Bullseye's violent return.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 09:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again's premiere opens with a literal bang when Bullseye returns and guns down Foggy Nelson outside Josie's Bar. The villain's motivations aren't clear, though it all begins when Foggy gets a call from a client he's letting stay in his apartment.

Bullseye is there looking for him, but as Matt Murdock races into action as Daredevil, he realises it was a diversion and his old foe is already at Josie's. Foggy is bleeding out as a brutal fight between the Man Without Fear and the former FBI agent ensues, with several cops killed by Dex as he attempts to end the vigilante. 

The entire time they're doing battle, Daredevil listens to Foggy's heartbeat weaken and, by the time they reach the roof and Bullseye is defeated, the lawyer has died. In response, Matt attempts to kill the villain by throwing him to the ground below.

He survives, of course, and is given multiple life sentences a year later. Bullseye's motivations aren't revealed - not yet, at least - but has Marvel Studios really just killed off one of Daredevil's most beloved supporting characters? 

It certainly looks that way, though the comic books suggest a twist may be coming. 

In those, when Daredevil's secret identity is revealed to the world, he's eventually placed behind bars. Foggy serves as his lawyer and during a visit to the prison, is stabbed and killed by several inmates. Matt believes his friend is dead, but he's revived and the FBI places him in the witness protection program. 

Foggy doesn't want to be there and later escapes, reuniting with his best friend. If Marvel Studios wants to retcon his demise in Daredevil: Born Again, then we're sure there's a way to make it so that Foggy was saved in the ambulance but placed in protection...for reasons which aren't currently clear. 

Might it have something to do with the case he was working on? Or could the FBI decide he needs to be hidden from whoever placed a hit on him?

Ultimately, undoing Foggy's demise runs the risk of cheapening the story arc that's playing out here. However, the comics have given Marvel Studios the opportunity to bring him back...and there are rumours about Elden Henson appearing in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. 

For now, Matt has bigger fish to fry, especially as the premiere ends with the people of New York City choosing Wilson Fisk as their new Mayor. 

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 9:41 PM
Foggy was more annoying than Karen in the Netflix series so....less screen time is fine with me.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/4/2025, 9:47 PM
@McMurdo - Well, now you know what I go through hanging with your dumbass.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/4/2025, 9:48 PM
although, a sexy dumbass.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/4/2025, 9:49 PM
I tried to spell "albeit", but...I'm tipsy..sue me.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/4/2025, 9:50 PM
I probably spelled that wrong...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 10:01 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 10:02 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - You mean Albert? Albert died 30 years ago
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 3/4/2025, 10:22 PM
@McMurdo - [frick]ing pervert
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 10:37 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - say it don't spray it!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/4/2025, 9:57 PM
I was more worried that they killed off Bullseye. Glad he survived…

