DAREDEVIL Star Elodie Yung Adresses Potential Return As Elektra For BORN AGAIN Season 2

Elodie Yung, who played Elektra in Netflix's Daredevil series, has shared her hopes to reprise the role for season 2 of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Elodie Yung played Elektra Natchios in season 2 of Netflix's defunct Daredevil series, before returning for The Defenders. Though her take on the lethal assassin was well-received by fans, many felt her arc was mishandled, and that Yung wasn't really given a proper chance to shine in the role.

Several main cast members from the Netflix show returned for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, but Yung was not among them. Would she have any interest in reprising the role for the currently shooting second season?

“Oh absolutely," Yung tells POC Culture. "That was one of the greatest characters that I had to play. We’ll see. If they call me, I will respond for sure. It’s just so much fun.”

There have been rumors that the G.I. Joe: Retaliation actress might be set to suit up as Elektra for season 2, but with production underway for quite a while, we'd assume it'd be something the trades would have got wind of by now. Plus, Marvel might be planning to introduce a new take on the character.

According to a recent report from scooper Daniel Richtman, the studio is currently "casting for a recurring role — a female character in her 40s of Greek descent, with a one-year contract."

This could be a different character, of course, but we'd say there's a pretty good chance we'll be meeting a new Elektra Nachios during season 2 of Born Again.

Before Yung played the character on the small screen, Jennifer Garner put her spin on the SAI-wielding warrior in 20th Century Fox's Daredevil movie alongside Ben Affleck. She would go on to reprise the role for an ill-advised solo film, before returning for a memorable appearance in last year's Deadpool and Wolverine.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/17/2025, 4:33 PM
Bring her back. She was good in the role and they already brought back half of the original actors, including the one that plays a small role as Josie who was at the bar where Matt is planning his rebellion.

It's a no brainer.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 4:53 PM
@NinnesMBC - the only issue I can see is that she’s the lead of her own show so that could cause her not to reprise the role & such.

However something could stil be worked out then so it’s not too much of a big deal
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/17/2025, 5:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - True. Then there's the option of guest starring in a episode if it's that difficult, like appearing in the finale just like how they did with Jon Bernthal and Deborah Ann Woll. They can find something that works for her schedule in The Cleaning Lady without overlapping too much with Born Again.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2025, 4:34 PM
Hopefully she doesn't Cuckpin Matt next season.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/17/2025, 4:37 PM
If they replace Elodie Yung there will be an outcry, she was so good in the role. Like Fisk and Poindexter you could really look straight into Elektra’s soul and see how crazy and unpredictable she really was. Superb!
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/17/2025, 4:43 PM
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 4:52 PM
YES PLEASE!!.

I had my issues with the Hand arc in DD S2 but she was not one of them…

I thought Elodie did well as her version of Elektra who I liked aswell as had good chemistry with Charlie’s Matt so I would be down to see her reprise the role!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/17/2025, 4:55 PM
Good actress, she's really showcasing some good Drama chops on The Cleaning Lady; hope she can return.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2025, 4:55 PM
stay away girl. It may wear it's flesh but this show isn't daredevil.

User Comment Image
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 4/17/2025, 5:04 PM
I’m all for her return, she was great in the role

