Is Spider-Man In Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 Finale? Possible Brand New Day Connections Explained

Ever since Charlie Cox made his "official" MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been hoping for a team-up between Daredevil and the web-slinger.

We got a taste of that in Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and, on the live-action front, it was a lot of fun seeing Matt Murdock offer Tom Holland's Peter Parker some legal advice.

The Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again has just arrived on Disney+, and it likely won't surprise you to learn that Spider-Man does NOT appear. Still, with many convinced that the Man Without Fear will appear in this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is there anything that sets the stage for a surprise cameo?

Well, it depends how you look at it. With Matt Murdock now behind bars, it suddenly seems far more likely that the prison featured in the next Spider-Man movie's trailer is where Daredevil is being held.

In those scenes, Spidey is fighting The Hand, a group of ninjas who are typically portrayed as Daredevil villains. The Punisher is also set to appear in Brand New Day, so the connections are strong enough to make an appearance from 'ol Hornhead possible.

How do we see a cameo playing out? Well, the trailer has led some fans to speculate The Hand attack the prison that Matt is being kept in. If they intend to kill the vigilante, Spidey can intervene and, pushed to his limits by the villains, continue his apparent transformation. Later, it's easy to imagine Peter, who no one remembers, offering to free Matt, who will refuse—he believes in the law, remember—and remain behind bars heading into Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Wishful thinking? Perhaps, but Matt being behind bars at the same time Spider-Man is battling The Hand in a prison setting has led some fans to wonder if it’s more than a coincidence. Nor can that appearance in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer from New York City's new Mayor, Sheila Rivera, be an accidental nod to the show.

Cox himself recently addressed the rumours of a cameo when he said, "Marvel has been clear with me for now at least that I'm focusing on the show. That's our focus. That really is the truth. The fans of the MCU love it when the characters kind of clash. So, we'll see. But right now, I'm certainly focused on our show."

That seems to imply he's not about to make the leap to the big screen, but a cameo like the one described above—where he'd likely fight The Hand alongside Spider-Man—wouldn't have a huge impact on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. It would, however, set the stage for a future full-blown team-up.

Do you think we'll see Matt in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments section below.