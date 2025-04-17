New Details Emerge About What DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Finale Looked Like Pre-Creative Overhaul

Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul led to new versions of episodes 1, 8, and 9 being produced, and some new intel may shed some light on how things were originally set to play out in the finale...

By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2025 03:04 PM EST
At this point, the words "Daredevil: Born Again" and "creative overhaul" go pretty much hand-in-hand. Much has been said about what changes were made to the series, though they ultimately boil down to a few key points:

  • Making Daredevil: Born Again a follow-up to Netflix's Daredevil, rather than a reboot
  • Adding characters like Bullseye, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page
  • Upping the action and costumes, with Matt suiting up much sooner than originally planned

We've already speculated that Daredevil's battle with Muse was originally set to play out much closer to the finale, especially as it felt like a lot of his scenes were missing by the time that confrontation in Heather's office took place. 

Now, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has revealed, "In the original version, the main villains were only Muse and the corrupt cops. The corrupt cops killed Foggy, they killed White Tiger, and then Muse’s actions helped the corrupt cops rise to power with Mayor Fisk using Muse's killings as an excuse to form his Task Force."

"Then in the final episodes," they add, "Frank comes back and starts hunting the corrupt cops because they were using his symbol."

It's clear the story didn't change that much from what was originally planned. However, Muse being the season's "big bad" would have given Daredevil: Born Again a different feel.

With no Bullseye, would Mayor Fisk have enacted martial law due to a serial killer being on the loose? That's one of many questions this new intel raises, and it seems the plan was to focus more on corrupt cops than the machination of the Fisks (unless the idea was for Vanessa to have tasked one of them with murdering Foggy). 

The Kingpin was always going to become Mayor, but given the way things escalate in those final two episodes, perhaps not to such extremes. 

What's going to be interesting now is how Daredevil: Born Again season 2 looks and feels. While new showrunner Dario Scardapane was able to increase the level of connectivity to Daredevil and add some familiar faces, it's clear he did so with one hand tied behind his back. Season 2 will be all his, and likely far more comic book-y than whatever Matt Corman and Chris Ord had planned. 

Was a legal procedural dealing with police corruption and a serial killer such a bad thing? Marvel Studios must have believed so after taking a closer look at the show during 2023's series. Plus, as good of a series as it might have been, this version of Daredevil: Born Again feels more like what fans wanted and expected from the Man Without Fear in the MCU.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.

ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/17/2025, 3:52 PM
I like that original read better
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/17/2025, 4:11 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA -

Yeah me too, my biggest complaint with the season was it felt like they were trying to have two different plots without fully investing in either one, and neither felt fleshed out or really done justice by the end of it.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/17/2025, 4:39 PM
@TrentCrimm - you can tell they chucked out a bunch of stuff to turn it into a continuation

What could’ve been
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/17/2025, 3:55 PM
The Muse stuff ended up being a joke. No genuine set up. Rushed ending. Lame lame lame.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2025, 4:07 PM
@thedrudo - Muse could have been Matt's first fight against a superpowered villain with superhuman strength and then later becoming a supernatural threat with his spirit lingering on inpiring other Muses and maybe even challenge Matt spiritually as he's fighting something behind his conventianl methods but no, instead he was just a randum throw away villain of the week nut job who once studied jujitsu who then dies the second time they meet after losing the very first battle and running away because that was just a way more exciting character than his comic book counter part. It's really paying off hiring these people who have no interest in the source material.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 3:57 PM
Interesting if true….

I wish we got more of Muse before his end in the show since he just felt underdeveloped and plus , Hunter Doohan did a good job in the screentime he had of making the character as creepy as he could so it would have been nice to get more of him especially in regards to his connection with Heather.

User Comment Image

I do like how he thematically tied into the themes of identity that they were dealing with this season in that he was the only one till then that had embraced his true self while Matt & Fisk tried to suppress that side of themselves.

Overall , he was alright but I hope the apparent consequences & ripples he creates according to the new showrunner is someone that takes up his mantle or more costumed villains that are also embracing their true selves.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/17/2025, 4:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - what if the ripples were just code for the formation of the task force?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 4:34 PM
@MyCoolYoung - could be

Given we apparently had a Muse on set for S2 , I’m assuming someone might take up the mantle aswell

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/17/2025, 4:38 PM
@TheVisionary25 - They should go ahead and do this since it's backed by the comics.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2025, 4:04 PM
damn that haircut
User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/17/2025, 4:07 PM
This was nowhere near a masterpiece.

Without Jon Bernthal it would be boring as hell.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/17/2025, 4:58 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - True. It's clear the original show runners did not grasp what made the original show great.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/17/2025, 4:07 PM
If Muse was closer to the comics I would've liked this idea.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/17/2025, 4:24 PM
In the end it seems that it was Muse's character and storyline that was altered the most due to the creative overhaul. The amount of scenes Bastian must've had detailing his delicate psych in the therapy sessions with Heather as it interwined with the amount of murders he was committing in the shadows of the abandoned railways would be enough reason to force Fisk's hand to declare martial law after they found out he had a body count of more than 50 people. On top of using their blood to paint the city.

It makes more sense than just announcing it when someone (Bullseye) tried to take a shot at him as well as to rectify his grip on the city and earn the trust of the citizens (be it by his Task Force already being deployed or through BB Urich's covereage of news) in light of everything Muse had been doing behind his back (and Matt's) this whole time.

I wished they didn't touch any of that and left it there so it could've developed through episodes 3, 4 and 5 until Matt has enough and decides to suit up and deal with him. Plus his actor did a good job with the material he was left with.

Regardless I still enjoyed Born Again, can't wait for S2 next year.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/17/2025, 4:37 PM
I had a long post written out but decided "[frick] it" I can sum up alot of my issues much shorter. If Fisk had been made Governor of NY instead of Mayor of NYC, his actions in the finale would make a lot more sense, because right now all I keep saying to myself is "that's not how any of this works"
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/17/2025, 4:40 PM
or if they had just stayed away from using "Martial Law" most of what he's doing very much so could be overturned by the Governor, and if KingPin didn't comply, the governor would enact an emergency and call in the national guard, and let me tell you, Fisk's little experiment would be over real quick. Those chumps that make up his task force wouldn't have the numbers to take on the national guard.

It's all very dumb.

It all would be a lot more believable too if it wasn't supposed to be NY.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/17/2025, 4:42 PM
"It all would be a lot more believable too if it wasn't supposed to be NY."

to clarify, there's too much money in New York for the government to believably ignore it or turn a blind eye. One would like to believe they wouldn't allow any city to have this happen to them, but it would be alot more believable if it wasn't THE financial capital of the world.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/17/2025, 4:48 PM
and all of this is without even getting into the Silliness of the Red Hook stuff. Even fully buying into the lore of that place that the show has written, if someone like Fisk tried to make it a lawless safe zone that he can retreat to and yell "base" like a game of tag, then that means the U.S. government also doesn't have to follow any laws there. Meaning they can go in and take it over, and it would be done in an overnight operation where they probably wouldn't have to fire a single firearm.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/17/2025, 4:50 PM
and the U.S. absolutely would go in and take that land, because they wouldn't want another country coming in and setting up shop right on our border. Fisk doesn't have an army to fight off a country, he has a handful of punisher wannabes.

It's too big a plan without having any government backing
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/17/2025, 4:53 PM
Didn't feel like that at all how MTTSH puts it. Had the idea it was originally just multiple separate arcs made up off of shorter episodes that didn't lean on corrupt cops.

Also, I thought With Interest didn't stood out at all. It followed a different plot than the rest, but it felt fitting with Matt's non-Daredevil shenanigans.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/17/2025, 5:01 PM
While that does sound more consistent, I think a serial killer being such a big deal is silly. I think the main issues with this to me stem from not using the sokovia accords, which Marvel seemed to allow being negated in She-Hulk for some reason. Kingpin could use some nonsennse loopholes in the accords to gain more power to take on vigilantes, by labeling them as enhanced persons.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/17/2025, 5:03 PM
Muse was wasted so hard. Should’ve never given him a real identity or revealed it. He should’ve been an enigma through and through.

