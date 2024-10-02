SHE-HULK Concept Art Confirms Marvel Studios Considered Giving Daredevil His Iconic "DD" Logo

While Marvel Television (the original Jeph Loeb-led iteration) was in charge of Netflix's Daredevil, MCU concept artist Ryan Meinerding was enlisted to design the Man Without Fear's costume.

It didn't feature the iconic "DD" logo and neither has any iteration of the suit since. In fact, it was still missing when Matt Murdock made his MCU debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and, based on Daredevil: Born Again set photos, it won't feature there either.

Perhaps the thought process is that a blind superhero wouldn't need or want to put a logo on his chest. Still, fans remain eager to see it on screen.

In the newly released Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding book, new artwork confirms that at least two different versions of the suit were designed for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with the "DD" logo front and centre.

It's possible Marvel Studios is saving this element of the costume for Daredevil: Born Again or even a future movie appearance; that feels like an appropriate endgame but why 'ol Hornhead isn't rocking it on the red suit we've seen when shooting commenced in New York City is hard to say.

Meinerding's book will also include:

Character designs for Iron Man

Keyframe and concept designs for Thor

Concept designs for Captain America’s many suits

Character designs for Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, created in collaboration with Charlie Wen

Suit and gear designs for Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The lavish book includes more than 500 illustrations and provides unprecedented insight into Meinerding's creative process and his view on the essential collaborations behind contemporary concept and character design.

Check out this new Daredevil concept art in the X posts below.

This is also the first printed works for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with more Daredevil! pic.twitter.com/ETH7TNCslt — The Artbook Collector (@theartbookguy) October 1, 2024

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer.

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner in place of original head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. We think Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd will still be credited for the episodes they helmed but Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took over directing duties following the overhaul.

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.