SHE-HULK Concept Art Confirms Marvel Studios Considered Giving Daredevil His Iconic "DD" Logo

SHE-HULK Concept Art Confirms Marvel Studios Considered Giving Daredevil His Iconic &quot;DD&quot; Logo

Newly revealed She-Hulk: Attorney at Law concept art has confirmed that Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development, created at least two versions of Daredevil's suit with the "DD" logo.

By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2024 05:10 AM EST
While Marvel Television (the original Jeph Loeb-led iteration) was in charge of Netflix's Daredevil, MCU concept artist Ryan Meinerding was enlisted to design the Man Without Fear's costume. 

It didn't feature the iconic "DD" logo and neither has any iteration of the suit since. In fact, it was still missing when Matt Murdock made his MCU debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and, based on Daredevil: Born Again set photos, it won't feature there either. 

Perhaps the thought process is that a blind superhero wouldn't need or want to put a logo on his chest. Still, fans remain eager to see it on screen.

In the newly released Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding book, new artwork confirms that at least two different versions of the suit were designed for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with the "DD" logo front and centre. 

It's possible Marvel Studios is saving this element of the costume for Daredevil: Born Again or even a future movie appearance; that feels like an appropriate endgame but why 'ol Hornhead isn't rocking it on the red suit we've seen when shooting commenced in New York City is hard to say.

Meinerding's book will also include:

  • Character designs for Iron Man
  • Keyframe and concept designs for Thor
  • Concept designs for Captain America’s many suits
  • Character designs for Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, created in collaboration with Charlie Wen
  • Suit and gear designs for Avengers: EndgameSpider-Man: No Way HomeBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever

The lavish book includes more than 500 illustrations and provides unprecedented insight into Meinerding's creative process and his view on the essential collaborations behind contemporary concept and character design.

Check out this new Daredevil concept art in the X posts below. 

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. 

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner in place of original head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord. We think Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd will still be credited for the episodes they helmed but Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead took over directing duties following the overhaul. 

It's been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/2/2024, 5:51 AM
Hopefully he'll get it in Born Again
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 10/2/2024, 5:51 AM
That suit looks freaking good man
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/2/2024, 5:57 AM
I’m sure he was only placed in She Hulk to bolster ratings because they realised his awful it was going to be. And they weren’t wrong…
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/2/2024, 6:02 AM
@Spike101 - 100%

View Recorder